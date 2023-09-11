FOR YEARS TO COME Returns To NYC In SOHO International Film Festival

On September 18th 2023, "For Years to Come" will screen in the SOHO International Film Festival at the Village East Cinema.

This half-hour independent TV pilot played in three consecutive LA film festivals this summer, premiering to a packed house at Dances With Films, followed by a sold-out screening at Outfest (the biggest film festival in Los Angeles and the biggest LGBTQ+ film festival in the world), and a screening at the Oscar-qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival at the historic TCL Chinese Theater.

"It was such an adventure spending the summer in LA. Most of our cast and crew is based there, so it was a joy sharing the festival experience with them. But we're thrilled to be back in New York, where the pilot was first conceived. This city really taught me and my producer the determined, community-building, 'find-a-way-to-make-it-happen' spirit that has made the project such a pleasure." - James Patrick Nelson

Directed by Emmy-nominee Micah Stuart, this irreverent and heartfelt romantic dramedy follows a young gay man (series-creator James Patrick Nelson) returning home after his mother's death and struggling to grieve on his own terms, until he stumbles into an unexpected romance with his mother's hospice nurse (Jason W. Wong, "The Flight Attendant"). But he still has to reconnect with his elderly father (Richard Riehle, "Office Space"), who [spoiler alert] is secretly revisiting his old profession...as a writer-director of porn films.

"When a parent dies, it upends so much of our mythology. We suddenly see both our parents from a much more vulnerable, forgiving, human perspective, and we make all kinds of discoveries about them. And whether it's gut-wrenching or absurd, there's something very healing about rewriting the stories we've told about the people closest to us. Because the stories we tell about each other are really stories we tell about ourselves. And it's never too late to rewrite the story of our life for the better." - James Patrick Nelson

Tickets for the September 18th 5:30pm screening of "For Years to Come" in the SOHO International Film Festival at the Village East Cinema on 2nd Avenue can be purchased Click Here.

For Years To Come Trailer from Micah Stuart on Vimeo.