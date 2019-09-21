Everything To Know About The Broadway Flea Market And Grand Auction!

It's time to break out your show shirts and Playbills because the annual Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction is returning to the theatre district this Sunday, September 22nd. To prepare you to experience the ultimate theatrical treasure hunt, we've put together a guide to the ins and outs of the Broadway Flea Market, from the show tables to the autograph table and the auctions. Check it all out below!

This year marks the 33rd annual Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction hosted by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The event begins at 10AM EST and will take place in Shubert Alley and along West 44th and West 45th Streets, in the heart of NYC's Theatre District. The event will run until 7pm where it will conclude with the Grand Auction's live auctions. Be sure to follow along on BroadwayWorld's social as Richie Ridge gives you a live look inside of the Flea Market!

More than 55 tables full of Broadway mementos, collectible Playbills and cherished gifts will line the streets. Among the shows scheduled to be at tables this year are Ain't Too Proud,, Aladdin, Beautiful, Beetlejuice, Dear Evan Hansen, Fiddler on the Roof - in Yiddish, Freestyle Love Supreme, Frozen, Hadestown, Hamilton, The Lion King, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, NEWSical The Musical, Oklahoma!, The Phantom of the Opera, Rock of Ages, Waitress and Wicked.

Check out the event's full map below to see where your favorite shows will be setting up shop for the day of the Flea Market:

The map for the #BroadwayFlea is here! Make your plans now to find your theatrical treasures on Sunday. https://t.co/o6bU4SIcsS pic.twitter.com/VclImyFNgX - Broadway Cares (@BCEFA) September 18, 2019

Last year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised $906,825. Since 1987, the 32 editions of this highly anticipated annual event have raised $14.5 million. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

SILENT AND LIVE AUCTIONS

The Grand Auction's silent and live auctions, which will be held in the middle of Shubert Alley, will offer unique items and unforgettable Broadway experiences. This year's items include Six opening night tickets and party passes, a walk-on role in Mean Girls, and the chance to meet Julie Andrews. The silent auctions will take place throughout the day in hour-long increments while the live auctions will all take place at the end of the day. Check out the full list of silent and live auction items here!

AUTOGRAPH TABLE AND PHOTO BOOTH

More than 60 stars are set to head to this year's autograph table and photo booth. Among this year's stars are Ariana DeBose, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen, and Caitlin Kinnunen. The line-up of guests at the Autograph Table and Photo Booth changes each hour between 10 am and 2 pm. In order to get as many fans through as possible, there are no photographs allowed at the Autograph Table and no autographs at the Photo Booth. Check out the full schedule for the autograph table and photo booth here!

Each hour for the autograph table costs $35, which allows you to have up to two items signed per actor during that hour. There will also be Flea Market posts being sold on site for a $25 donation if you'd like them to sign the poster. Broadway Cares will accept donations for each hour for as long as they possibly can. Whether you're able to get through depends on when you get in line and the demand for that particular hour.

For the Photo Booth, the minimum donation for a photo is $20 per actor, but the prices vary based on the number of requests per performer. Because there are so many actors and so many requests, the timing is very fluid. If you're interested in more than one actor in your photo, there's a bidding process that begins at $20. If someone "bids" a higher price to take a photo with a particular combination of actors, the highest bid becomes the going rate for everyone. Broadway Cares asks that you bring your own cell phone or camera.

PAST YEARS' FLEA MARKETS

To get an even better idea of what to expect on Sunday, take a look back at the videos below from past year's Broadway Flea Markets!

Flea Market 2018

Flea Market 2016

Flea Market 2015





