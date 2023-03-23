CityPickle To Open At Wollman Rink In Central Park in April

CityPickle, New York City's home for pickleball, and Wollman Park Partners are announcing that the country's fastest-growing sport is coming to Wollman Rink in Central Park from April 7 to October 9.

Pickleball is played by people ages 8 to 88 and of diverse physical capabilities, making it a perfect fit for Central Park, one of New York City's most democratic spaces. It combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong on a badminton-size court that requires a net, paddle and wiffle ball. Enjoying a day of pickleball requires no existing knowledge of the game.

CityPickle at Wollman Rink, presented by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, Related Companies and Equinox, represents the largest pickleball installation in the Northeast, with 14 courts that accommodate 4-8 people a piece from 7:00am-9:00pm ET - representing 196 hours of pickleball play available daily pending weather. Full price court rental options range from $80-$120 total per hour for off-peak and peak times respectively, translating to as little as $10 per person for an hour of play. Each game lasts approximately 10-15 minutes, offering the flexibility to share an hour of play with a rotating group of players. CityPickle custom paddles are available to rent for $6 per paddle, or players are welcome to bring their own. Court reservations will be available beginning March 31, 2023.

CityPickle programming includes lessons, clinics, open-play, leagues, and tournaments and offers countless opportunities for beginners to advanced players. A diverse slate of CityPickle coaches are available to teach and can be booked by visiting www.city-pickle.com. The venue will also accommodate birthday parties and corporate events.

CityPickle at Wollman Rink will welcome all New Yorkers and visitors. In addition, CityPickle and Wollman Park Partners are rolling out the season's programmatic partnerships with several organizations- the Challenged Athletes Foundation, the Boys Club of New York, YMCA of Greater New York, Solutions Now and Fountain House. The Challenged Athletes Foundation will have weekly, two-hour sessions this spring, including a CityPickle coach to help facilitate play among athletes playing in wheelchairs or with other physical challenges. The Boys Club of NY will bring campers to CityPickle at Wollman Rink each week as part of a continuous partnership throughout the summer. CityPickle is also training Boys Club staff so that they can continue to facilitate play offsite. YMCA, Solutions Now and Fountain house will also receive free courttime and instruction. CityPickle and Wollman Park Partners will continue to grow their roster of programmatic partners throughout the season to ensure delivering robust services to New York.

CityPickle has grown quickly since its launch with seasonal courts at Hudson Yards and TWA Hotel in Fall of 2022. CityPickle will open its first permanent location in Long Island City in late Spring of 2023, which combines indoor, climate controlled courts with a full bar and restaurant.

"Our mission when founding CityPickle was to bring pickleball to as many New Yorkers as possible," said Co-Founder of CityPickle Mary Cannon. "Thanks to our partnership with Wollman Park Partners, we are thrilled to offer 196 hours of pickleball play each day in New York's most iconic destination right in the center of Central Park," said Co-Founder of CityPickle Erica Desai.

CityPickle at Wollman Rink is hosted by Wollman Park Partners - a joint venture between Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, Related Companies and Equinox- which offers an energized, year-round experience of Wollman Rink to New Yorkers and visitors alike, with an emphasis on creating a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive space that promotes equitable economic opportunity in our City.

"Wollman Park Partners continues to transform an iconic piece of New York City - Wollman Rink - into a community asset that serves every New Yorker so they can enjoy popular programming at flexible prices. Our partnership with CityPickle captures that spirit and brings to life one of the world's fastest-growing sports for individuals and families across the city," said Josh Harris and David Blitzer, Founders of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

"Equinox was founded on the notion that fitness can empower a life well lived. In collaboration with Wollman Park Partners and CityPickle, we are excited to bring the country's fastest-growing sport to the very heart of our city at Wollman Rink, and most importantly help bring joy to our New York community this summer." said Harvey Spevak, Executive Chairman & Managing Partner, Equinox Group.

"As pickleball takes New York by storm, we're happy to add this fun, accessible sport to Wollman Rink's growing slate of offerings in partnership with CityPickle. Bringing a new activation to Wollman Rink is another example of why we're so excited to be a part of this iconic New York institution - our city is about innovation and excitement - and that's exactly what we're proud to bring this summer," said Jeff Blau, CEO of Related Companies.

As in seasons past, food and drink will be provided by Great Performances.

The venue offers many ways to host events including birthday parties, family gatherings, and corporate team building. Nine private courtside cabanas are also available to rent for socializing and special occasions. The cabanas come with certain courts to maximize opportunities for people to take advantage of the communal nature of pickleball.

CityPickle at Wollman Rink offers a professional-level playing experience. Court sponsor PickleballUnited, the official court partner for MLP and APP professional leagues, is providing the 14 court surfaces. C&D Nets, CityPickle's net sponsor and the official pickleball nets of the PPA and APP professional tour, is providing the nets.

Partners, Elected officials, advocates and others hailed this announcement: "Pickleball is a sport that became immensely popular after the pandemic - it's a fun, fast-paced sport that's easy to pick up and accessible for players of all ages and abilities. We're thrilled to see pickleball coming to Central Park's Wollman Rink, a highly visible and well-loved space that is a destination for New Yorkers and tourists alike," said NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue.