Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CityPickle To Open At Wollman Rink In Central Park in April

Pickleball is played by people ages 8 to 88 and of diverse physical capabilities, making it a perfect fit for Central Park.

Mar. 23, 2023  

CityPickle To Open At Wollman Rink In Central Park in April

CityPickle, New York City's home for pickleball, and Wollman Park Partners are announcing that the country's fastest-growing sport is coming to Wollman Rink in Central Park from April 7 to October 9.

Pickleball is played by people ages 8 to 88 and of diverse physical capabilities, making it a perfect fit for Central Park, one of New York City's most democratic spaces. It combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong on a badminton-size court that requires a net, paddle and wiffle ball. Enjoying a day of pickleball requires no existing knowledge of the game.

CityPickle at Wollman Rink, presented by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, Related Companies and Equinox, represents the largest pickleball installation in the Northeast, with 14 courts that accommodate 4-8 people a piece from 7:00am-9:00pm ET - representing 196 hours of pickleball play available daily pending weather. Full price court rental options range from $80-$120 total per hour for off-peak and peak times respectively, translating to as little as $10 per person for an hour of play. Each game lasts approximately 10-15 minutes, offering the flexibility to share an hour of play with a rotating group of players. CityPickle custom paddles are available to rent for $6 per paddle, or players are welcome to bring their own. Court reservations will be available beginning March 31, 2023.

CityPickle programming includes lessons, clinics, open-play, leagues, and tournaments and offers countless opportunities for beginners to advanced players. A diverse slate of CityPickle coaches are available to teach and can be booked by visiting www.city-pickle.com. The venue will also accommodate birthday parties and corporate events.

CityPickle at Wollman Rink will welcome all New Yorkers and visitors. In addition, CityPickle and Wollman Park Partners are rolling out the season's programmatic partnerships with several organizations- the Challenged Athletes Foundation, the Boys Club of New York, YMCA of Greater New York, Solutions Now and Fountain House. The Challenged Athletes Foundation will have weekly, two-hour sessions this spring, including a CityPickle coach to help facilitate play among athletes playing in wheelchairs or with other physical challenges. The Boys Club of NY will bring campers to CityPickle at Wollman Rink each week as part of a continuous partnership throughout the summer. CityPickle is also training Boys Club staff so that they can continue to facilitate play offsite. YMCA, Solutions Now and Fountain house will also receive free courttime and instruction. CityPickle and Wollman Park Partners will continue to grow their roster of programmatic partners throughout the season to ensure delivering robust services to New York.

CityPickle has grown quickly since its launch with seasonal courts at Hudson Yards and TWA Hotel in Fall of 2022. CityPickle will open its first permanent location in Long Island City in late Spring of 2023, which combines indoor, climate controlled courts with a full bar and restaurant.

"Our mission when founding CityPickle was to bring pickleball to as many New Yorkers as possible," said Co-Founder of CityPickle Mary Cannon. "Thanks to our partnership with Wollman Park Partners, we are thrilled to offer 196 hours of pickleball play each day in New York's most iconic destination right in the center of Central Park," said Co-Founder of CityPickle Erica Desai.

CityPickle at Wollman Rink is hosted by Wollman Park Partners - a joint venture between Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, Related Companies and Equinox- which offers an energized, year-round experience of Wollman Rink to New Yorkers and visitors alike, with an emphasis on creating a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive space that promotes equitable economic opportunity in our City.

"Wollman Park Partners continues to transform an iconic piece of New York City - Wollman Rink - into a community asset that serves every New Yorker so they can enjoy popular programming at flexible prices. Our partnership with CityPickle captures that spirit and brings to life one of the world's fastest-growing sports for individuals and families across the city," said Josh Harris and David Blitzer, Founders of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

"Equinox was founded on the notion that fitness can empower a life well lived. In collaboration with Wollman Park Partners and CityPickle, we are excited to bring the country's fastest-growing sport to the very heart of our city at Wollman Rink, and most importantly help bring joy to our New York community this summer." said Harvey Spevak, Executive Chairman & Managing Partner, Equinox Group.

"As pickleball takes New York by storm, we're happy to add this fun, accessible sport to Wollman Rink's growing slate of offerings in partnership with CityPickle. Bringing a new activation to Wollman Rink is another example of why we're so excited to be a part of this iconic New York institution - our city is about innovation and excitement - and that's exactly what we're proud to bring this summer," said Jeff Blau, CEO of Related Companies.

As in seasons past, food and drink will be provided by Great Performances.

The venue offers many ways to host events including birthday parties, family gatherings, and corporate team building. Nine private courtside cabanas are also available to rent for socializing and special occasions. The cabanas come with certain courts to maximize opportunities for people to take advantage of the communal nature of pickleball.

CityPickle at Wollman Rink offers a professional-level playing experience. Court sponsor PickleballUnited, the official court partner for MLP and APP professional leagues, is providing the 14 court surfaces. C&D Nets, CityPickle's net sponsor and the official pickleball nets of the PPA and APP professional tour, is providing the nets.

Partners, Elected officials, advocates and others hailed this announcement: "Pickleball is a sport that became immensely popular after the pandemic - it's a fun, fast-paced sport that's easy to pick up and accessible for players of all ages and abilities. We're thrilled to see pickleball coming to Central Park's Wollman Rink, a highly visible and well-loved space that is a destination for New Yorkers and tourists alike," said NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue.



Related Stories
Photos: First Look at PETER PAN GOES WRONG on Broadway Photo
Photos: First Look at PETER PAN GOES WRONG on Broadway
Peter Pan Goes Wrong is now going right on Broadway! The play is now in previews and will open on Wednesday, April 19th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) for a limited 16 ½ week engagement.
Video: FAT HAM Celebrates First Preview on Broadway Photo
Video: FAT HAM Celebrates First Preview on Broadway
See video of Fat Ham celebrating its first preview on Broadway!
Video: Alex Joseph Grayson Spills all the Tea on the PARADE Photo
Video: Alex Joseph Grayson Spills all the Tea on the PARADE
Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the mega talented, charming and kind actor Alex Joseph Grayson, who is currently playing ‘Jim Conley’ in Broadway’s hottest musical revival Parade. Watch the full video!
Review Roundup: New Musical Series UP HERE Comes to Hulu Photo
Review Roundup: New Musical Series UP HERE Comes to Hulu
'Up Here,' the new musical series hailing from Steven Levenson (“tick, tick...BOOM!'), Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”), Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (“Frozen”), will premiere on Hulu this weekend. Ahead of the series premiere, check out what critics thought of Up Here now!

More Hot Stories For You


Liz Callaway Announces Spring 2023 Concert DatesLiz Callaway Announces Spring 2023 Concert Dates
March 23, 2023

Liz Callaway is hitting the road! The Broadway songstress has just announced a series of upcoming concert dates that include a very special appearance at BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert (May 21) and even more accross the country.
Video: Caissie Levy Sings 'I Miss The Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMALVideo: Caissie Levy Sings 'I Miss The Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL
March 23, 2023

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Caissie Levy will lead the London premiere of Next to Normal at the Donmar Warehouse beginning this summer. Levy took to Instagram to share a video of herself singing 'I Miss The Mountains' from the musical.
BWW Exclusive: Hear A New Track 'The Civilians Theme Song' From THE MICHAEL FRIEDMAN COLLECTIONBWW Exclusive: Hear A New Track 'The Civilians Theme Song' From THE MICHAEL FRIEDMAN COLLECTION
March 23, 2023

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS and THE CIVILIANS have announced the release of four new albums as the final installment of The Michael Friedman Collection. Adventures in Reality, Canard, Canard, Goose?, In the Footprint: The Battle for the Atlantic Yards, and Mr. Burns, a post-electric play will all be available in digital and streaming formats on Friday, March 24.
Now Hiring: Company Manager, Rehearsal Rooms Coordinator & More - BWW ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Company Manager, Rehearsal Rooms Coordinator & More - BWW Classifieds
March 23, 2023

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 3/23/2023 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.
Wake Up With BWW 3/23: SMASH to Come to Broadway, BACK TO THE FUTURE Casting, and More!Wake Up With BWW 3/23: SMASH to Come to Broadway, BACK TO THE FUTURE Casting, and More!
March 23, 2023

Top stories: SMASH is headed to Broadway, Liana Hunt, Nathaniel Hackmann, Jelani Remy & more join the cast of Back to the Future, and more!
share