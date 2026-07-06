CRAFT Theatre Company to Present GOD OF CARNAGE in Virginia This July

CRAFT Theatre Company invites audiences to experience one of the most acclaimed dark comedies of the 21st century when it presents God of Carnage by internationally-renowned playwright Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton. Performances run July 11–19 at Faith Chapel in Lucketts, Virginia with one matinee available on the final Sunday. God of Carnage features four outstanding local performers; Gregory Lygons, Jul Taylor, Belol Nessar, and Betsy Muratore; tackling one of modern theatre's most celebrated scripts.

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Play, God of Carnage begins with a simple premise: two sets of parents gather to discuss a playground altercation between their children. What starts as a polite attempt to resolve the conflict quickly unravels into a wildly funny evening of sharp wit, simmering tensions, and spectacularly uncivilized behavior. Equal parts comedy and social satire, the play explores marriage, parenting, the differences between men and women, and the fragile veneer of civility with biting humor and remarkable honesty.

"Contemporary theater leads us to examine our messy, complicated lives, pause, and consider different perspectives. We emerge with the realization that we are stronger when we come together with honesty, empathy, and forgiveness for the fragility of human nature. In the hands of the very capable CRAFT Theatre Company, God of Carnage promises to be an experience where the characters and consequences of their actions revisit your mind long after the play concludes.” -Teresa Yancey Crane, President of Loudoun Arts Council

To make live theatre more accessible for local families, CRAFT Theatre Company is also offering a special Parents' Night Out performance on Sunday, July 12 at 5:00 p.m. “We know how hard it can be to justify dropping $45 on theatre tickets when you also have to pay a babysitter,” said Director Vanessa Borg, “that's why we're building this new theatre company with accessibility for caregivers in mind.” During this special performance, children ages 6–12 can enjoy free on-site pizza, art and supervised games, allowing parents to enjoy an evening at the theatre without the added cost or stress of arranging childcare. Space for the children's program is limited, and advance registration is required.

Tickets are available now, show runs 90 minutes long. Due to strong language and adult themes, God of Carnage is recommended for ages 18+.

Performance Schedule

Saturday, July 11 – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 12 – 5:00 p.m. (Parents' Night Out Performance)

Friday, July 18 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 19 – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 19 – 2:00 p.m.

For tickets and additional information, visit CRAFT Theatre Company's website or Eventbrite page.

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