BroadwayWorld's 'Some Like It Pop' Podcast Hosts Discuss 'Hamilton' and 'Superhero' Disagreements

Hello Pop Culture Celebrants! On this episode of "Some Like It Pop," BroadwayWorld's pop culture podcast, Jenn grills Matt on his first experience seeing "Hamilton," as well as the rest of his recent New York trip. They argue over recent superhero movies, and wrap up the year with a handful of pop culture items for which they are grateful.

Topics Discussed :

Intro: 00:00:03

"Hamilton" and Other Tales of Matt's New York Trip: 00:02:28

"Thor: Ragnarok" vs" Justice League: 00:33:36

Other Fall TV and Movies We've Seen: 00:52:08

Pop Culture Things We're Grateful for this Holiday Season: 01:00:17

Outro: 01:17:42

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE HERE :

In addition to being able to find all of our episodes on BroadwayWorld, we are also available on iTunes ( subscribe here ), Stitcher ( subscribe here ), and Google Play ( subscribe here ). So, subscribe, download, and share "Some Like it Pop"! To check out all of our old episodes, click here .

If you want to join the conversation, reach out to us on Twitter @SLIPpodcast . Also, Jenn is @EponineQ and Matt is @BWWMatt .





Related Articles