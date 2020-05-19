Ben Platt to Be Honored By Judith Light and Karamo Brown During GLSEN RESPECT EVERYWHERE

Today, GLSEN, the leading education organization focused on ensuring safe and inclusive schools for all students, announced that Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt and actor, producer, and media personality Kalen Allen with both be honored during RESPECT EVERYWHERE, a week-long series of innovative fundraising initiatives from May 18-22.

The awards will be presented by Judith Light (on Friday, May 22) and Karamo Brown (on Thursday, May 21), respectively. Special videos recognizing the outstanding work of each honoree will stream daily on glsen.org/respecteverywhere at 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT.

GLSEN works to create safe and inclusive schools for all. We envision a world in which every child learns to respect and accept all people, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, and/or gender expression. Each year, GLSEN programs and resources reach millions of students and educators in K-12 schools across the United States, and our network of 40+ community-led chapters brings GLSEN's expertise to local communities. GLSEN's progress and impact have won support for inclusive schools at all levels of education in the United States and sparked an international movement to ensure equality for LGBTQ students and respect for all in schools.

For more information on GLSEN's policy advocacy, student leadership initiatives, public education, research, and educator training programs, please visit www.glsen.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You