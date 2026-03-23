Barry Manilow to Release New Album of Original Material 'What A Time'

Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning artist Barry Manilow has announced his new studio album, What A Time, due out June 5, marking his first album of new material in nearly 15 years. Pre-order/pre-save the album HERE.

Produced by Manilow and longtime collaborator Michael Lloyd, What A Time is Manilow’s 33rd studio album and his first almost all-original LP since 2011’s 15 Minutes, which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. The album brings together a group of collaborators, including Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, nine-time GRAMM® winner Dave Cobb, and longtime co-writers Bruce Sussman and Adrienne Anderson.

Alongside the announcement, Manilow has released “Sun Shine,” a new single that offers a glimpse of What A Time. Written by Manilow and Gary Barlow, the song was produced by Manilow, David Benson and Greg Bartheld. Listen to it below.

Barry Manilow's career spans more than five decades, with 85 million albums sold worldwide, 52 Top 40 singles (including 13 No. 1 hits) and recognition as Billboard’s No. 1, In addition to his arena tour and Las Vegas residency, Manilow will receive the American Advertising Federation’s prestigious President’s Award at the Advertising Hall of Fame induction ceremony in April 2026. Manilow is on tour throughout 2026. For all upcoming dates, please visit here.

In addition to his recording and touring success, Manilow’s original Broadway musical Harmony was named a 2023 New York Times Critic’s Pick. Beyond the stage, he founded the Manilow Music Project, which has donated millions of dollars in instruments and resources to schools across the country.

What A Time Tracklist

Once Before I Go

What A Time

Sun Shine

Another Life (2026)

Touched By An Angel

The Chosen One

One More Chance

Nobody Knows My Song

When Somebody Says Goodbye (Duet with Sharon “Muffy” Hendrix)

Don’t Trouble The Water

Look At Me Now (Featuring Dave Koz)

Nobody Told Me

Coming of Age

2026/2027 US Tour Dates

April 13 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena*

April 14 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center*

April 16 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza*

April 17 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena*

April 19 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena*

April 20 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena*

April 22 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center*

April 24 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum*

April 27 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena*

April 29 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena*

May 7 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

May 8 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

May 9 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

May 14 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

May 15 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

May 16 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

July 9 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

July 10 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

July 11 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

July 16 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

July 17 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

July 18 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

July 30 – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum*

August 1 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*

August 2 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena*

August 4 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena*

August 5 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center*

August 7 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena*

August 8 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena*

August 20 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

August 21 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

August 22 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

August 27 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

August 28 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

August 29 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

September 17 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

September 18 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

September 19 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

September 24 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

September 25 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

September 26 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

October 8 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

October 9 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

October 10 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

October 15 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

October 16 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

October 17 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

November 5 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

November 6 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

November 7 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

November 12 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

November 13 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

November 14 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

December 3 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

December 4 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

December 5 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

December 10 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

December 11 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

December 12 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

December 17 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

December 18 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

December 19 – Las Vegas, NV – International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

January 15 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena*

January 16 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena*

January 17 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena*

January 20 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena*

January 21 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center*

*The Last Concerts

Photo credit: Dana Holland