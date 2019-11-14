BWW College Guide - Everything You Need to Know About Viterbo University in 2019/2020

Click Here for More Articles on EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

With college theatre program auditions just around the corner, we're highlighting some of the country's most prestigious theatre programs and chatting with the schools' faculty to give you insight into what to expect from their programs, from audition advice to real world experience and more. Today we're looking at the Viterbo University's Theatre and Music Theatre Department. Check out info on the school and answers about their programs below!

Viterbo University's conservatory-style training program prepares students to pursue a career in theatre, while their liberal arts education helps students learn for life. Theatre and music theatre offers dynamic undergraduate programs where students can take advantage of exceptional training, technologically advanced facilities, and the best in liberal arts education. They offer the Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.) degree in music theatre and theatre (acting or stage management emphasis) and the Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree in theatre.

What is the audition process for performing arts majors?

Regional and local audtion days- submit through https://getacceptd.com/, apply to the unviersity, schedule your apppointment. We do an acting, singing, and dancing audition. Along with an interview portion.

What tips can you offer to auditioning students?

Be authentic and let us meet you. The audition process is a two way street and we want to meet you in the middle.

What is the approximate average class size within an arts major?

20-30

Any notable alumni you would like to mention?

Linda Balgord, Arbender Robinson, Samantha Pauley, Kim Little

Do you see more students interested in working on stage or off?

Working on stage

What kind of real world experience outside of the classroom do you offer students during their program?

We have professional companies audition on-campus, connections with regional theatres, and intership possibilites.

What kinds of things does your school do for students to help them succeed after graduation?

We have focus on the hybrid of craft and business. Knowing how to do the job is one thing, being able to book it is can be very different. We approach the business holistically and promote the enterpreneurial spirit.

How do you keep your program as relevant as possible to the current industry trends and how have you modernized it in recent years?

We have a thriving guest artist's series, professors are union and still work in the industry, and we collaborate and partner with casting and professional personnel to insure that our students are able to understand what the business will be asking of them.

Is there anything else you would like to tell us about your school and its programs?

We offer an in-house showcase with casting personnel from across the country.

Be sure to apply to Viterbo University's Theatre and Music Theatre Department here: https://www4.viterbo.edu/theatre-and-music-theatre-department





