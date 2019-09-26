BWW College Guide - Everything You Need to Know About Kean University in 2019/2020

Click Here for More Articles on EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

With college theatre program auditions just around the corner, we're highlighting some of the country's most prestigious theatre programs and chatting with the schools' faculty to give you insight into what to expect from their programs, from audition advice to real world experience and more. Today we're looking at Kean University's School of Fine and Performing Arts. Check out info on the school and answers about their program below!

Kean University's School of Fine and Performing Arts is home to three conservatories dedicated to the study and practice of the visual and performing arts: the Theatre Conservatory, Conservatory of Fine Arts, Conservatory of Music. Students enrolled in the school work alongside professional artists, honing their craft and expanding their knowledge. Classes in the Theatre Conservatory include acting, directing, playwriting, dramaturgy, theatre technology, costume, lighting and set design.

What is the audition process for performing arts majors?

Prepare two contrasting pieces for a total of four minutes combined (one can be song or both monologues). Contact theatre@kean.edu for appointment and paperwork submission (headshot, resume, audition application). Application to university prior to audition is requested.

What tips can you offer to auditioning students?

Know your material well. Make clear choices in regard to character, objective, intention. Read the play and understand how this moment fits within the larger picture. Select material that suits you. Material from published plays is preferred. Try to leave your nerves at the door and allow us to get to know you.

What is the approximate average class size within an arts major?

10-20

Any notable alumni you would like to mention?

Brianna Javis (National tour of Dream Girls), Shayne Miller (Head of Press and PR for Paper Mill Playhouse), Lia Akkerhuis (Yale scenic painter, Shabazz Green (Denver Center).

Do you see more students interested in working on stage or off?

Both but more apply for on stage work

What kind of real world experience outside of the classroom do you offer students during their program?

Professional theatre in residence at Kean, Premiere Stages, offers roles, understudy opportunities, internships. Guest Artists are regularly brought in for master classes. Recent guest artists have been Gavin Lee, Billy Porter, Laura Osnes. Theatre students have sung in concert with Kelli O'Hara and Patti Lupone. Musical theatre class spent three hours with Hal Prince in his office. Musical Parade was directed by Prince's associate, Dan Kutner. Teaching artists are brought in every semester. We have Cindi Rush of Cindi Rush Casting, internationally known fight director, Rick Sordelet.

What kinds of things does your school do for students to help them succeed after graduation?

Senior showcase, acting as a profession class where students are introduced to agents, managers, casting directors and work to develop a business plan and audition materials of all sorts.

How do you keep your program as relevant as possible to the current industry trends and how have you modernized it in recent years?

Regular guest artists provide information and instruction based on their current experience. Faculty continue to work professionally. Accreditation reflects national industry standards. All theatre degrees have been revised in the last year. New musical theatre degree in development.

Is there anything else you would like to tell us about your school and its programs?

Nurturing faculty, supportive student body, endless opportunities for growth and development. Regular trips to NY and NJ theatre. Study abroad in London.

Be sure to apply to the School of Fine and Performing Arts at Kean University here: https://www.kean.edu/academics/college-liberal-arts/school-fine-and-performing-arts/becoming-theatre-major-kean





