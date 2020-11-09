Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS
Click Here to Visit the College Center


BWW Blog: What Jukebox Musical Are You Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

Article Pixel

See which jukebox musical best aligns with your personality!

Nov. 9, 2020  

Are you interested in theatre and astrology? Have you ever wondered what Broadway show matches your vibe, or what cast recording you should listen to based on your zodiac sign? Keep on scrolling to see which jukebox musical best aligns with some of your key personality traits according to your sign!

Aries: Rock of Ages (March 21-April 19)

BWW Blog: What Jukebox Musical Are You Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

Taurus: TINA (April 20-May 20)

BWW Blog: What Jukebox Musical Are You Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

Gemini: The Cher Show (May 21-June 20)

BWW Blog: What Jukebox Musical Are You Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

Cancer: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (June 21-July 22)

BWW Blog: What Jukebox Musical Are You Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

Leo: Head Over Heels (July 23-August 22)

BWW Blog: What Jukebox Musical Are You Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

Virgo: Ain't Too Proud (August 23-September 22)

BWW Blog: What Jukebox Musical Are You Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

Libra: Mamma Mia (September 23-October 22)

BWW Blog: What Jukebox Musical Are You Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

Scorpio: Moulin Rouge (October 23-November 21)

BWW Blog: What Jukebox Musical Are You Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

Sagittarius: On Your Feet (November 22-December 21)

BWW Blog: What Jukebox Musical Are You Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

Capricorn: Jersey Boys (December 22-January 19)

BWW Blog: What Jukebox Musical Are You Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

Aquarius: Jagged Little Pill (January 20-February 18)

BWW Blog: What Jukebox Musical Are You Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

Pisces: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (February 19-March 20)

BWW Blog: What Jukebox Musical Are You Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

Do you agree with this list? Let me know if your favorite jukebox musical is the one you matched up with!


Related Articles

From This Author Student Blogger: Maura Consedine