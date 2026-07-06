AND... to Open as Mabou Mines and RE/VENUE NYC Eleven-Day Festival

Mabou Mines will present 'AND...' RE/VENUE will partner with Mabou Mines to feature new and developmental works by longtime Mabou Mines collaborators for new, young audiences who have yet to discover and engage with Mabou Mines. The eleven-day festival celebrates interdisciplinary work and will showcase dance, theatre, live art, music, installations, experimental film, movement pieces, improvisation, and more.

AND... extends the spirit of last summer's RE/VENUE festival under a new name that is less a title than a proposition. A festival of encounter, it gathers artists across disciplines, generations, and histories of affiliation with Mabou Mines-co-artistic directors, associates, former resident artists, Ruthie Award recipients, collaborators, and artists whose paths intersect with our own-not as a hierarchy of established and emerging voices, but as an evolving ecology. All entities of equal importance in the continual reinvigoration and renewal of a shared artistic ecosystem.

AND... is a coordinating conjunction that makes two or more things possible at once, bringing binaries, genres, disciplines, and forms into proximity. In logic and mathematics, AND... is an operator that requires every condition to be true for the proposition itself to hold. Here, it becomes an artistic principle: a space where difference is not resolved but accumulated, where distinct practices retain their singularity even as they generate new meanings through relation.

Performances will run July 15th-26th at Mabou Mines. The festival continues its partnership with RE/VENUE NYC for the second year in a row.

Mabou Mines Co-Artistic Director shared his thoughts on the upcoming festival: 'Experimentation constructs necessity rather than pursuing the unknown. Invention is its operative logic, creating the conditions through which new forms become imaginable. AND... is its laboratory.'

Tickets are pay-what-you-wish at three tier levels: $22/$35/$45 and are available to purchase through Mabou Mines and Humanitix.

About RE/VENUE NYC: RE/VENUE NYC was founded by the luminary Meghan Finn, Artistic Director of The Tank, to port The Tank's democratic and empowering business model around the city. In short, RE/VENUE NYC partners with spaces around the city to give free space to artists - often an otherwise prohibitive cost - to allow artists to put on developmental work, to facilitate the work of new artists, and to generally put the power back in artists' hands when it comes to producing and sharing their work. On top of this wonderful mission, RE/VENUE NYC serves to introduce artists to spaces, spaces to artists, and new audiences to everybody.

Mabou Mines is located at 150 1st Avenue, 2nd Floor NY, NY.

Festival Lineup

Hippolyta | Tony Torn

Wednesday, July 15, 2026 – 6:30 p.m. EDT

Saturday, July 18, 2026 – 8:30 p.m. EDT

Rux Redux | Carl Hancock Rux

Wednesday, July 15, 2026 – 8:30 p.m. EDT

Andromache At the Edge of the World Part 1 | Mariana Newhard

Thursday, July 16, 2026 – 6:30 p.m. EDT

PERCUSSION PEACE | Reggie Nicholson

Thursday, July 16, 2026 – 8:30 p.m. EDT

ARESPHERE X BODYSONNET: Filling the Shell – Install #3 | Yi-Han (Audrey) Chou

Friday, July 17, 2026 – 6:30 p.m. EDT

Lacy Rose and the Starlings | Lacy Rose and Dara Malina

Saturday, July 18, 2026 – 4:30 p.m. EDT

Leave It Where It Falls | Jeannie Hutchins

Saturday, July 18, 2026 – 6:30 p.m. EDT

Memory Palace by Chuck Mee | Will Bond

Monday, July 20, 2026 – 7:30 p.m. EDT

Tuesday, July 21, 2026 – 6:30 p.m. EDT

My Body Says No | TomokoH DeblinGer

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 – 6:30 p.m. EDT

A Maroon Tale | Damon Banks

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 – 8:30 p.m. EDT

Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov | Ghina Fawaz

Thursday, July 23, 2026 – 6:30 p.m. EDT

Friday, July 24, 2026 – 8:30 p.m. EDT

Is My Black Still Beautiful: Reflections on a Childhood in Detroit | Gwen Laster

Thursday, July 23, 2026 – 8:30 p.m. EDT

The Kusi Banda | Anonymous Ensemble

Friday, July 24, 2026 – 6:30 p.m. EDT

What Remains: Home After Silence | Hao Bai

Saturday, July 25, 2026 – 4:30 p.m. EDT

Crane's Last Tape | G Lucas Crane

Saturday, July 25, 2026 – 8:30 p.m. EDT

Bottom Edge Air | Lu Yim

Sunday, July 26, 2026 – 4:30 p.m. EDT

And We Didn't Speak | Gardiner Comfort

Sunday, July 26, 2026 – 6:30 p.m. EDT

Chapter 5: "Testimony of the School of Hard Knocks" | Yoshiko Chuma

Sunday, July 26, 2026 – 8:30 p.m. EDT

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