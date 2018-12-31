A Look Back: Our Top Ten Stage-to-Screen Moments of 2018
2018 saw many stage to screen adaptations on our televisions, streaming services, and at the movies, and BroadwayWorld is here to count down 10 of our favorite moments from the year!
10. Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe - THE KING AND I Traflagar Releasing
9. John Leguizamo - LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS on Netflix
8. Cozi Zuehlsdorff - FREAKY FRIDAY on Disney Channel
7. AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Traflagar Releasing
6. Bruce Springsteen - SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY on Netflix
5. Josh Groban and Sara Barellies - 2018 TONYS Opening
4. Ariana Grande - A VERY WICKED HALLOWEEN
3. Sara Bareilles - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE
2. Lily James - MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN!
1. "Trip a Little Light Fantastic" - MARY POPPINS RETURNS
Mary Poppins Returns was one of the most-talked about films this year, and for good reason. Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda lit up the big screen with a sequel that made everyone feel like a kid again. The "Trip a Little Light Fantastic" number was one of those that gave me chills and put a huge smile on my face. You have to head to your local theater to see the whole number, but here is a little behind-the-scenes clip that can help you understand the immense work that went in to making it happen and why it's my top pick.
What a year it has been! I can only expect 2019 to be even bigger with the premiere of RENT Live and the film adaptations of ALADDIN and THE LION KING - and that is only the tip of the iceberg of what is to come in the new year! I can't wait to share the next set of incredible stage-to-screen moments with you next year, but until then, have a Happy New Year!