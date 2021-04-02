Tickets Are Now On Sale For April Performances at Teatro Colon

Tickets are now on sale for the April performances as part of Teatro Colon's 2021 programming.

Enjoy the orchestra of Columbus Theatre, the function of opera Altri Canti of Monteverdi and the Buenos Aires Philharmonic.

Purchase tickets now at www.teatrocolon.org.ar. Check out the full season guide at bit.ly/TeatroColon2021.

The Colon Theater of Buenos Aires is one of the most important opera houses of the world. Its rich and prestigious track record and the exceptional acoustic and architectural features of its building place it at the level of theaters such as La Scala in Milan, the Paris Opera, the Vienna State Opera, London's Covent Garden and the Metropolitan NY.

In its first headquarters, the Teatro Colón functioned from 1857 to 1888, the year it was closed for the construction of a new room. It was inaugurated on May 25, 1908 with a function of Aida.

In its beginnings, the Colón hired for its seasons to foreign companies; from 1925 he had his own stable bodies -Orchestra, Ballet and Choir- and their own production workshops, which allowed him, the 1930s, organize their own seasons funded by the budget of the city. Since then, the Teatro Colón has been defined as a theater of season or stagione with the capacity to carry out the entirety of an entire production thanks to the professionalism of their specialized scenographic bodies.