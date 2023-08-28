Review: PILAR IANNOPOLLO, THE BALANCE BETWEEN BEING A PROFESSIONAL DANCER AND DIRECTOR ON THE RISE

The Journey of the Argentinian performer, Pilar Iannopollo, through Dancing and Directing

By: Aug. 28, 2023

Pilar Iannopollo is an Argentinian dancer, teacher, and director who's stepping hard in the world of dance. This year, she's taking on a big role as one of the producers directing "La Play," Argentina's most important dance festival. This event is set to take place on December 3rd, 2023, at the Konex Theater, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Pilar's involvement in this project comes from being a dancing trainer at the dance school "El club de la danza."

Coming from an artistic family, Pilar grew up surrounded by dance, music and art. Her mother and sister were both dancers, so creativity was all around her house as a child. Dance has always been a big part of her life, and she practically grew up with her hands on the ballet barre. Pilar was exposed, from a very young age, to a variety of artistic expressions that shaped her as an artist.

"My mom always took me to all kinds of shows to see literally anything, from small plays, musicals, circuses, operas , micro-theater, to large international productions."

Pilar's path in dance began at an early age. She began taking dance classes at the age of 3, and even  had the opportunity to explore New York as a child, which transformed her perspective of the future. At the age of 9, she began creating small artistic shows for school events, driven by her growing interest in musical theater, choreography and artistic expressions in general.

But even way before that, Pilar had been studying at the Superior Institute of Dance, and later joined "Hugo y Lolo Dance School" where she discovered new dance styles such as urban.  Pilar admired her instructors who traveled to Los Angeles to learn new urban choreography and hip-hop techniques to later teach them to her, and that was when she began dreaming about following in their footsteps.

Nowadays, Pilar runs a musical theater school in Argentina called "Estudio 22" with her sister and mother. Since 2015, she has not only been teaching dance there but also directing the school shows. When asked whether she prefers directing or dancing, she says, "Both disciplines ignite my passion equally. Those are my two loves, and it's a collaborative effort. As a director, I have the responsibility to make those on stage shine, and when I'm the one on stage, I have the responsibility to shine."

Leyenda

Her involvement with "Club de la Danza" led to an opportunity to direct their 2021 closing show, which showcased her directing skills and eventually led to her next job, as one of the directors of "La Play."

Since her eye-opening experience in New York, Pilar has been traveling to the US every year to study and refine her technique. She even received a scholarship from the International Program, BA Dance, to study at the Broadway Dance Center. While in the US, Pilar's talent caught the attention of "BRESH," a prominent Argentine event that happens worldwide, where she collaborated dancing and producing. This led to the opportunity to teamed up with international artist "Bad Bunny" for a project with Adidas.

Leyenda

Pilar's limitless talent led her to a recent role in a film called "Vive," where she showcased her artistic skills. Her dream is to travel the world, dancing and choreographing for International Artists on their tours. At this rate, we'll likely see her achieving this dream real soon.

"If you're a dancer, you have to be like a soccer player and make sacrifices. For example, you can't go skiing because if you break a leg, you won't dance anymore. It's a beautiful but demanding life. You need to choose your risks and activities wisely. Take care of your body– eat healthy, rest, train hard. Oh! and never abandon classical dance! Technique is a Must!”.

To know more about this uprising artist: @piliiannopollo



