Review: CUANDO NO QUIERAS SENTIR at Teatro Multiescena, in Buenos Aires

Go see the last performance of this Captivating Journey of Love, Friendship, and Survival on June 25th.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

"Cuando no quieras sentir" takes viewers on a thrilling and thought-provoking journey through a futuristic and decaying Buenos Aires. This Spanish show, created by @mattsaniok and featuring music by @shaila_hcpunk, masterfully weaves together a gripping narrative that delves into the struggles of a group of young individuals as they battle against both a repressive government and deep-rooted sociocultural issues.

Set in a dystopian future, the series immediately captures your attention with its vivid and visually stunning portrayal of a crumbling Buenos Aires. The dilapidated surroundings serve as a powerful backdrop for the characters' personal journeys, as they fight not only for their survival but also to reclaim their identities and reshape their society.

Belu Arilla, Ana Devin, & Emmanuel Degracia

The strength of "Cuando no quieras sentir" lies in its well-developed characters, whose stories and relationships form the heart of the show. Each member of the young group brings their own unique experiences and perspectives to the table, creating a diverse and compelling ensemble. As the plot progresses, their bonds of love and friendship become their greatest weapons against the oppressive forces that seek to suppress them.

The thematic exploration of love, friendship, and unity resonates throughout the show. It showcases how these fundamental aspects of human connection can transcend the boundaries of a broken world, providing hope and strength in the face of adversity. The script beautifully balances moments of tenderness, humor, and intensity, creating a truly immersive experience for the audience.

Additionally, the musical score by Argentinian Punk Band @shaila_hcpunk enhances the atmosphere and emotional depth of the show. The carefully selected tracks perfectly complement the narrative, further immersing viewers in the gritty and complicated world of "Cuando no quieras sentir."

Cast and crew of the show

 The show stands out due to its exploration of the human spirit and the power of relationships. The cast delivers exceptional performances, bringing authenticity and depth to their characters. The artists that make up this cast are Emmanuel Degracia, Ana Devin, Belu Arilla, Julián Rubino, Donna Lunadei Devin, Esteban Poblete, Eugenia Fernández, Joaquín Caso, Aimé Barea, Federico Giacomantone, Victoria Godoy, Rodrigo Muños, Noelia Vera and  Juana Falcao.

Part of the cast of 'Cuando no quieras sentir'

In conclusion, "Cuando no quieras sentir" is a modern Argentinian show that captivates viewers with its  powerful themes, and strong performances. It serves as a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the potential for change, even in the most challenging of circumstances. Whether you are a fan of dystopian narratives or simply appreciate a well-crafted show that explores the complexities of human relationships, "Cuando no quieras sentir" is a must-watch.

The last performance of the show will be next Sunday, July 25th. To buy tickets, click here.




