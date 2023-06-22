'Querido Evan': The captivating Spanish production of 'Dear Evan Hansen' that you can't miss on Calle Corrientes

The lights dim, the curtain rises, and a hushed anticipation fills the air at Teatro Metropolitan on Calle Corrientes, Argentina's bustling theater district. It is here that the first-ever Spanish production of the critically acclaimed musical "Dear Evan Hansen" takes the stage. Directed by Sebastián Irigo, with musical direction by Tomás Mayer Wolf, and under the general production of Pablo del Campo, this rendition promises to deliver an emotional and unforgettable experience for audiences. Let's dig into the world of "Querido Evan" and explore its impact on the Argentinian theater scene.

Press release show of 'Querido Evan'

"Querido Evan" revolves around a socially anxious high school student, Evan Hansen, who finds himself at the center of a tragic event. Through a series of mistaken identities and lies, Evan becomes a source of hope and inspiration for his peers and community. The story explores themes of mental health, isolation, and the power of human connection.

Sebastián Irigo's direction brings a fresh perspective to the production, ensuring that the emotional nuances of the story are effectively conveyed. His keen understanding of the material allows the performers to shine in their roles. The cast, led by a talented Evan Hansen (Máximo Meyer), delivers an exceptional portrayal of their characters, capturing their complexities and vulnerabilities.

Under the guidance of musical director Tomás Mayer Wolf, the songs of "Querido Evan" take on new life in the Spanish adaptation which together with the Vocal Direction of Katie Viqueira, makes each song achieves its maximum potential. The music, composed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, touches the soul with its heartfelt lyrics and soaring melodies. The Argentinian cast skillfully interprets the songs, infusing them with their own unique energy and vocal prowess.

The production design of "Dear Evan Hansen" at Teatro Metropolitan in Calle Corrientes is a visual feast for the eyes. The multiple screens and lighting work in harmony to create an immersive experience that transports the audience into the world of the story. One of the most powerful and emotional scenes occurs during the song "You Will Be Found"- "Te encontrará" which combines the use of different screens and social media messages from famous argentinian performers, popping up on them while the actors interact with the screens, singing the powerful lyrics.

The cast delivers remarkable performances, bringing their own unique interpretations to the characters. Julia Zenko's portrayal of Evan's mother showcases both vulnerability and strength, capturing the essence of a mother navigating the challenges of parenthood. Her breathtaking solo song captivates the entire audience who can't resist shedding a few tears. Rochi Hernandez portrayal of the conflicted and sympathetic Zoe Murphy, Evan's love interest, is filled with fresh and genuine emotion. Guido Balzaretti excels in the role of Connor Murphy, Zoe's troubled brother, bringing depth and complexity to a character fighting with his own inner demons. Mariano Condoluci and Mariel Percossi, with their undisputed talent , add all the fun the story needs to loosen up the dramatic scenes. Máximo Meyer as Evan, dazzles the audience not only with his acting skills but also with his gifted amazing voice. He manages to convey the anxiety and inner angst of the character in an authentic and moving way. Laura Conforte and Fabio Aeste as Evan's parents, are terrific in their role, representing in an unparalleled way the pain of whom have just lost a child, through an exciting and moving performance.

Mariel Percossi, Máximo Meyer and Mariano Condoluci

The arrival of "Dear Evan Hansen" marks a significant milestone in the Argentinian theater scene. As the first ever production of the musical in Spanish, it paves the way for future international adaptations, fostering cultural exchange and showcasing the talent of Argentinian artists. The themes addressed in the show resonate deeply with audiences, sparking conversations about mental health and the importance of compassion.

Press release show with Argentinian performer Elis García, Julia Zenko's daughter

The Spanish production of "Dear Evan Hansen" at Teatro Metropolitan is an undisputed success in the Buenos Aires theater scene. This innovative production not only brings the acclaimed musical to a new audience, but also cements its place in the Argentinian theater. "Querido Evan" is an emotional journey that will leave audiences reflecting on the power of connection, empathy, and the enduring impact of one person's story.

If you are in the area don't miss the chance to go see this show, click HERE to purchase tickets.