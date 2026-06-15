YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN to Open at The Arts Theatre in Adelaide

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of South Australia is bringing one of musical theatre’s most beloved stories to life, when You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown opens at The Arts Theatre from Wednesday 1 July to Saturday 4 July 2026.

Based on Charles M. Schulz’s iconic comic strip Peanuts, this Clark Gesner musical follows the lovably hapless Charlie Brown as he navigates the big questions of life, kite firmly stuck in a tree and hope stubbornly intact. Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the rest of the gang are all here, turning everyday mishaps and small moments of joy into something surprisingly moving. It’s warm, funny, and genuinely sweet. A show that has charmed audiences since its original Off-Broadway debut in 1967.

The production is directed by Ryan Ricci, with musical direction by Danielle Greaves, assistant musical direction by Daniel Brunner, and choreography by Lucy Newman. Production management is in the hands of Alicia McCluskey.

Leading the cast is Lindsay Prodea as the ever-hopeful Charlie Brown, with Brady Lloyd bringing the world’s most famous beagle, Snoopy, to life. Michael Butler plays the piano-obsessed Schroeder, Nick Centofanti takes on the blanket-clutching philosopher Linus, Liliana Carletti plays Charlie’s little sister Sally, and Claire McEvoy rounds out the gang as the bossy, brilliantly sharp Lucy.

Ryan Ricci, Director, said, "You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown is a show that connects with a wide range of audiences. Whether it is the cute and relatable characters, the sense of nostalgia, or the catchy and whimsical score, the show reflects on themes of connection, love and happiness through the unique and humorous perspective of the Peanuts gang. It has been pure joy to rehearse and explore and we can’t wait to share the happiness with Adelaide in July."

Megan Doherty, President of The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of SA, said, "This production of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown embodies the best of what amateur theatre can be - developing talent and bringing old friends and new together in equal measure. We are delighted to see Ryan Ricci and Dani Greaves step into creative team roles, having previously graced our stage as performers. With its beloved Peanuts characters and warm messages about friendship, this is a show with something to offer everyone."

Don't Miss a Australia - Adelaide News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...