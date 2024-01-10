WOMADELAIDE Announces Final Four International Artists For March Festival

Expanding the line-up to an impressive 71 groups appearing at the festival in Adelaide's Botanic Park/Tainmuntilla from 8-11 March 2024.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Review: MISS SAIGON at Adelaide Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre Photo 1 Review: MISS SAIGON at Adelaide Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre
New Art Comes to the Art Gallery of South Australia For the New Year Photo 2 New Art Comes to the Art Gallery of South Australia For the New Year
Great Detectives Returns to Adelaide Fringe with All New Mysteries in 2024 Photo 3 Great Detectives Returns to Adelaide Fringe with All New Mysteries in 2024
Stefanie Rummel To Return To The Adelaide Fringe Photo 4 Stefanie Rummel To Return To The Adelaide Fringe

WOMADELAIDE Announces Final Four International Artists For March Festival

WOMADelaide has announced the addition of four extraordinary artists – trailblazing Afrobeat luminary Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 (Nigeria); tropical pop-reggae artist Hollie Cook (UK); the intoxicating Mauskovic Dance Band (The Netherlands) and worldrenowned DJ-producer Saliah (Lebanon/UK) – expanding the line-up to an impressive 71 groups appearing at the festival in Adelaide's Botanic Park/Tainmuntilla from 8-11 March 2024.

Performing only at WOMADelaide, Seun Kuti, Hollie Cook and The Mauskovic Dance Band join more than 20 other exclusive festival artists, including Ziggy Marley (Jamaica), Baaba Maal (Senegal), Corinne Bailey Rae (UK), Nitin Sawhney (UK) and Emel Mathlouthi (Tunisia).

Afrobeat sensation and Grammy-nominated singer and saxophonist Seun Kuti – the youngest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti – now leads his father's former band Egypt 80, after starting to perform with them at the age of nine, and taking the helm at 14 following Fela's death in 1997. He is preserving and extending his father's legacy, while putting his own charismatic spin on the music and digging deep into African traditions to reflect the continent's struggles and cultures.

Following Seun and Egypt 80's Grammy nomination in 2019 he released the African Dreams EP, featuring The Roots' frontman and MC extraordinaire Black Thought, and in 2023 collaborated on Janelle Monae's Grammy-nominated album with two singles: Float and Knows Better.

English singer and keyboard player Hollie Cook is one of her generation's most notable voices in ‘lovers rock', an English/Caribbean sub-genre of reggae that emerged in London in the 1970s, celebrating erotic love. Previously a member of all-female feminist punk/reggae band The Slits, Cook has released four albums since beginning her solo career in 2011. The daughter of Sex Pistols drummer Paul Cook and Culture Club backing vocalist Jeni Cook – and the goddaughter of Boy George no less – Cook continues her family's music legacy with a sound distinctly her own.

Amsterdam's Mauskovic Dance Band knows how to fire up the dancefloor, with their arsenal of hazy rhythms and dubby percussion, fused with a love of Afro-Caribbean poly rhythms. The five-piece band and musical family – with four of the five band members related – produces hypnotic grooves with airtight arrangements that have seen them perform across the world.

Renowned for her technical skill and remixes of Arabic classics paired with club sounds, Saliah's curated selections and stage presence bring high energy to her genre-bending sets. Saliah (pronounced ‘Saal-yah') is an electronic music producer and DJ, who has played the Boiler Room and made her Glastonbury debut in 2022. She has supported Lady Leshurr and Miss Melody, and has opened for the likes of Omar Souleyman, Shkoon, Ammar 808, Lady Leshurr and Hello Psychaleppo.



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Adelaide

1
Neil Frost Brings THE DOOR to Adelaide in February Photo
Neil Frost Brings THE DOOR to Adelaide in February

Award-winning silly man Neil Frost, one half of the acclaimed British double act The Establishment and winners of Best Comedy Adelaide Fringe Weekly Award 2019, is bringing his Nan’s old kitchen door all the way from UK to Australia for his first Adelaide Fringe solo show.

2
Great Detectives Returns to Adelaide Fringe with All New Mysteries in 2024 Photo
Great Detectives Returns to Adelaide Fringe with All New Mysteries in 2024

Celebrating 10 Years of Intrigue, Comedy and Suspense - Great Detectives Returns with All New Mysteries in Fringe 2024! The Great Detectives franchise, which pays loving tribute to the radio dramas of the 1950s, is returning to Adelaide Fringe with a brand new set of stories. Fan favorite characters Johnny Dollar and Candy Matson return, this time up against new foes with an array of intriguing mysteries to solve. Get ready for a show full of comedy, chaos, and thrills as Great Detectives recreates the experience of attending a 1950s radio recording. Don't miss this immersive and award-nominated production!

3
Review: MISS SAIGON at Adelaide Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre Photo
Review: MISS SAIGON at Adelaide Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre

The performance, of course, received a standing ovation.

4
Stefanie Rummel To Return To The Adelaide Fringe Photo
Stefanie Rummel To Return To The Adelaide Fringe

Stefanie Rummel, a 6X German Rock & Pop Award winner, returns to the Adelaide Fringe with her musical cabaret, 'Chansons: Piaf, Brel & Me - A Musical Cabaret about France.' Don't miss her stunning vocal performance and captivating storytelling. Tickets on sale now.

More Hot Stories For You

WOMADELAIDE Announces Final Four International Artists For March FestivalWOMADELAIDE Announces Final Four International Artists For March Festival
Neil Frost Brings THE DOOR to Adelaide in FebruaryNeil Frost Brings THE DOOR to Adelaide in February
Great Detectives Returns to Adelaide Fringe with All New Mysteries in 2024Great Detectives Returns to Adelaide Fringe with All New Mysteries in 2024
Stefanie Rummel To Return To The Adelaide FringeStefanie Rummel To Return To The Adelaide Fringe

Videos

Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room Video
Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room
Amber Ruffin Talks THE WIZ's Impact and Wanting to Pay It Back Video
Amber Ruffin Talks THE WIZ's Impact and Wanting to Pay It Back
HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring Video
HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring
View all Videos

Australia - Adelaide SHOWS
Cabaret Desire in Australia - Adelaide Cabaret Desire
Aphrodite Lounge (3/08-3/08)
Blank Canvas in Australia - Adelaide Blank Canvas
My Lover Cindi (3/14-3/17)
Dinosaur World Live in Australia - Adelaide Dinosaur World Live
Adelaide Festival Centre (1/25-1/28)
I'm a Raindrop, Get Me Outta Here! in Australia - Adelaide I'm a Raindrop, Get Me Outta Here!
Migration Museum (2/17-3/17)
Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit in Australia - Adelaide Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit
The Dom Polski Centre (3/04-3/10)
Hit n Hope: A Character Cabaret in Australia - Adelaide Hit n Hope: A Character Cabaret
Ayers House (3/06-3/16)
Cabaret Desire in Australia - Adelaide Cabaret Desire
Aphrodite Lounge (3/08-3/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You