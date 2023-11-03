True Ability to Present Open Rehearsal Development Showings of IN REAL LIFE

There are two opportunities to attend this exclusive event: November 6th and December 11th, at the North Adelaide Community Centre.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

True Ability, a theatre company known for its powerful and thought-provoking productions by artists with disabilities, is inviting the public to a unique behind-the-scenes experience. In a first-of-its-kind opportunity, True Ability will open the doors of its rehearsal room to provide a sneak peek into the work-in-progress of its newest play, "In Real Life." 

Since their remarkable debut production in 2021, True Ability has captured the hearts and minds of audiences by blending bold storytelling and exceptional performances. With "In Real Life," we are pushing the boundaries of creativity and inclusivity even further. This innovative production delves into the representation of people with disabilities in the media, challenging stereotypes and placing diversity at the heart of the narrative. True Ability's Creative Director, Kelly Vincent, said the open rehearsal is an exciting, intimate step for the company.

“At True Ability, we believe in the power of storytelling to drive social change,” they said.

 "In Real Life" is a testament to this belief as it explores the often underrepresented voices and experiences of individuals with disabilities. By opening our doors and sharing this work-in-progress, we aim to engage the community in a conversation about the portrayal of diversity in the media.” said Kelly 

Alirio Zavarce, True Ability's Artistic Director said “We invite you to join us for an evening of laughter, pathos, and thought-provoking dialogue. Experience the magic of our creative process as we work to shape "In Real Life." Your feedback is invaluable and will contribute to the development of this important production,”

There are two opportunities to attend this exclusive event: November 6th and December 11th, at the North Adelaide Community Centre, 176 Tynte St. Doors open for both dates at 5 pm

Admission to the open rehearsal is free, and everyone is welcome. Seating is limited, so be sure to register to secure your spot. Join us for this unique opportunity to be a part of the creative process, and together, let's reshape the narrative around disability and diversity in the media.

For more information, please visit https://www.trueability.org.au and get your free ticket at the link below.

 

IN REAL LIFE IS BEING CREATED BY:

THE TRUE ABILITY ENSEMBLE: Kelly Vincent, Rachel High, Lucy Lopez Rivera, Kym Mackenzie, Justine van Eyssen, Jye Parry, Hannah Beinke, Ad'm Martin, Michelle Stramare, James Abbott, Alexandra Hill, Nelly Ortega

IN COLLABORATION WITH: Tahlia Hope, Jasmine Duggan, Juanes Grajales & Stephen Sheehan

WRITING & DRAMATURGY  Kelly Vincent 

DIRECTOR & THEATRE PROVOCATEUR Alirio Zavarce

CONSULTATION: Kelly Vincent & Alirio Zavarce




