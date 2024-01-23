The GC GRAND CENTRAL Reveals Local Music Hub For Adelaide Fringe 2024

The GC 'Grand Central', one of Adelaide Fringe's most popular venues and producers has announced a specially curated program of South Australia's finest musicians and performers for its 2024 Adelaide Fringe season.

From 5 March until 10 March 2024, the GC will return to the Arts Theatre where it will host fourteen performances across a week-long season that will see the GC and Arts Theatre delight with a fiercely local music-based program in the heart of Adelaide's CBD.

According to Fringe veteran and GC producer, Alan Rosewarne the venue will be the central music hub for Adelaide Fringe 2024 where audiences can enjoy quality performances from local talent in one of Adelaide's most iconic theatres.

"Since the GC's beginnings in 2016 the focus has been to support live music in South Australia in the city centre. The opportunity to partner with the Arts Theatre once again allows us to present performances in a comfortable concert-format giving music fans an authentic Fringe experience outside of other pop-up style venues", says Rosewarne.

"South Australia is a beacon for exceptional musicians, and the GC's 2024 program reflects the calibre of talent on offer assembled under one roof. The program is a blend of musical nostalgia, powerhouse voices and legendary songbooks spanning Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Ray Charles, John Lennon, Joe Cocker, Sam Cooke, Simon and Garfunkle and The Eagles".

In an Adelaide Fringe premiere, the GC will present the ultimate tribute to the music of three giants of soul, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner and Ray Charles. This high energy debut will dive into the rhythm, melody, and the very heart of music that has inspired blues, soul, jazz, and much of the contemporary music today.

The music of John Lennon will once again return to the GC, with the hit show Oranges and Lennonsperformed by local favourite Gary Burrows who is a cousin of Lennon's through his grandmother who was born in Liverpool. Regarded as one of the most talented and revered songwriters of our time, Lennon's songs, with The Beatles including his solo career, still reverberate around the world forty-three years after his death.

Further complimenting the program are superb shows from the 9-piece Boogiemen in tribute to Joe Cocker, with the musical tributes continuing with a catalogue of 70's era West Coast songs in The Laurel Canyon Story, and the music and stories of the legendary English rockers, The Who, in The Whom - The Kids are Alright.

Fringe nostalgia hit Cat, Neil & Captain Fantastic makes a welcome return to the stage, as do Fringe stalwarts The Bald Eagles. And in one of the most polished of homages, the songs of Simon and Garfunkle come to life on the GC stage for the first time in Feelin' Groovy.

Fringe living legend Movin'Melvin Browne makes his GC debut with his new show and Australian premiere Sweet Soul Music. Internationally acclaimed for his charm and stage presence Movin' Melvin will present a dazzling journey through the life and music of the great Sam Cooke - confirming Melvin's status as a world class entertainer.

For further information on the GC 'Grand Central' 2024 program and ticket bookings visit: Click Here