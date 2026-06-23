THE BALLAD OF JACK O'MALLEY: A FOOTBALL TRAGEDY to Make World Premiere at Theatreworks St. Kilda’s Explosives Factory

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Monstrous Theatre and Paul Mitchell Productions have announced the cast for Paul Mitchell’s controversial new play The Ballad of Dan O’Malley: A Football Tragedy.

Based on the true story of AFL club Melbourne’s 2009 ‘tanking’ saga – The Ballad of Dan O’Malley fictionalises the remarkable and tragic story of former Melbourne coach Dean Bailey: a man who lived and breathed football before being forced to take the fall for an organisation whose gambling revenue and broadcast deals appeared worth more than anyone’s reputation – or life.

Justin Bell leads the cast as Dan O’Malley; the coach caught between his love of the game and big-league corruption. Joining him onstage will be Miles Paras, Julian Weeks, Adam Balales, Nick Mitchell, Lyndall Grant and Gregory Caine.

The Ballad of Dan O’Malley: A Football Tragedy – a new play by Paul Mitchell is directed by Therèsa Borg, with Costume and Set design by Dylan Lumsden and Light Design by Jason Bovaird. The play will have its world premiere at Theatreworks St. Kilda’s Explosives Factory from 12–22 August 2026.

Bright-eyed Dan O’Malley in 2008 takes the reins as coach of the Central Leopards, a fictional club in ‘The League’. The Leopards are bottoming out on the field and at the bank, so administrators demand desperate, shady measures to win future draft picks. Dan wants to do right by the club and the young men he leads, but the club’s demands tear at his soul. When the truth comes out and the future of the game is threatened, there’s only one scapegoat in The League’s sights.

The real history behind the play is likewise dramatic. The Melbourne Demons played to lose in 2009 for draft picks, but the AFL’s own investigation – conveniently self-interested – stopped well short of a match-fixing finding. And it had good reason: a Melbourne club official held a gaming licence at a key club venue; if the Demons were found guilty, that licence could be revoked, threatening the club’s solvency, the AFL’s broadcast deal and lucrative gambling partnerships. Instead, former coach Dean Bailey – by then working at Adelaide – was pressured into accepting a 16-week suspension to, in effect, save the AFL’s skin. Bailey, a non-smoker who had dedicated his life to mentoring young footballers, was diagnosed with lung cancer soon after. He died in 2014, aged 47. Playwright, Paul Mitchell first read of Bailey’s death in 2014. “He was a similar age to me, leaving behind kids about the same age as mine,” Mitchell says. “Then, in about 2019, a friend lent me Michael Warner’s The Boys’ Club, an uncompromising study of an organisation willing to protect its gambling and broadcast revenue at any cost.

I was incensed at Bailey’s treatment. Here was a man who loved football for what it can be: a place for young men to grow and develop. He was 20 years ahead of his time when it came to player welfare and he was hung out to dry.” The play is Mitchell’s attempt to give Bailey back his story and to ask uncomfortable questions about to whom, ultimately, the game belongs.

The Ballad of Dan O’Malley shows the damage done to the things we love when greed and power take over. It measures the cost of putting the heart of football in the hands of people willing to kick to the kerb anyone or anything but the mighty dollar. And, finally, it asks whether the pressure placed upon Dan contributed to the tragedy of his untimely death.

Mitchell’s previous play, You’re the Man – a searing examination of family violence, also directed by Borg and produced by Monstrous Theatre at La Mama Carlton Courthouse in 2024 – was acclaimed by reviewers as “a wonderful cataclysmic play” (Stage Whispers) and drew comparisons to Shakespearean tragedy (Theatre Matters).

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