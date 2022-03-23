Premiere Of Restless Dance Theatre's EXPOSED Comes to Adelaide in April

Restless, South Australia's leading dance theatre company working with artists with and without disability is pleased to premiere their new work Exposed at the Adelaide Festival Centre's Space Theatre from 6 - 9 April.

Exposed, directed by Michelle Ryan is a new work exploring vulnerability, uncertainty and risk through movement, design and music. Be taken on a journey where the breath is a metaphor for feeling threatened or safe, agitated or calm, and the sonic possibilities of breath are entwined into the mesmerising score.

Director Michelle Ryan said "The idea came from an experience I had as a person living with disability where I was made to feel very vulnerable in the public space. I felt overwhelmed with fear and distress at the lack of empathy shown. I initially revealed my vulnerability but quickly realised the situation required me to show strength. It got me asking 'What happens when your usual defences are challenged? Do you stay and fight? What's your fall-back?' It is my response to the feeling of vulnerability - a powerful standing up for oneself."

Drawing on this personal experience Michelle explained in greater detail her thoughts behind creating the work "Most of us are free to make choices about what parts of our life we keep private and what is public. But for some, this choice is often not so straight forward. We need to rely on others, sometimes strangers to help us with moments in life that you might take for granted. And if we are lucky, we will have people around us who we trust. Trust is built slowly over time, relinquishing ourselves to the hands of others.

With our backs to the wall, creating edges and boundaries, we build a community around us to keep our fragility protected. It is when we feel safe enough to let our guards down, we can show the little pieces of ourselves that are our most personal. To be brave, yet vulnerable, is when we feel safe and not exposed."

With an evocative score by Hilary Kleinig and Emily Tulloch, stunning lighting and set design by Geoff Cobham and a superb cast of seven diverse Restless dancers, Exposed is expressive, somewhat haunting, mysterious and gracefully performed.

Exposed is moving and beautiful.

Director: Michelle Ryan

Assistant Director: Larissa McGowan

Musical score: Hilary Kleinig & Emily Tulloch

Set & Lighting Design: Geoff Cobham

Costume Design: Renate Henschke

Date: 6-9 April

Tickets: On sale through Ticketek here

Venue: Space Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre

Restless Dance Theatre website and socials can be accessed here: website Facebook Instagram