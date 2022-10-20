Michael McIntyre Announces JET LAGGED AND JOLLY Australian Tour 2023

Michael McIntyre returns with a brand-new show making mirth from the madness of the last few years. He is bringing Jet-Lagged and Jolly to Australia from March 2023.

Michael McIntyre's spot-on observational comedy and trademark mastery of turning everyday situations into masterclasses of human exasperation have struck a chord with millions of fans.

To date, Michael's stand-up tours have sold over three million tickets. He currently holds the record of being the London The O2's biggest selling artist, ahead of Prince and Take That, after twenty-eight sold out shows. He has performed to sold out venues in over 20 countries.

In addition to stand-up, Michael presents Michael McIntyre's Big Show on BBC One. With the sixth series starting later in the year, the show has been a huge triumph averaging over seven million viewers and winning Michael a BAFTA for Best Entertainment Performance.

As well as hosting one of the biggest shows on television, Michael created the gameshow Michael Mcintyre's The Wheel, which spun onto our screens in 2020 and returns soon for a third series. The show has been nominated for both BAFTA and National Television Awards and Michael will be hosting a US version for NBC late this year.

His other TV accolades include; hosting the Royal Variety Performance twice, Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow, Michael McIntyre's Easter Night At The Coliseum, Michael McIntyre's Very Christmassy Christmas Show and as a judge on Britain's Got Talent.

Michael has released four best-selling DVDs by Universal Pictures (UK) - Live and Laughing in 2008, Hello Wembley in 2009 (which became the fastest-selling UK stand-up DVD of all time), 2012's Showtime and 2015's Happy & Glorious, both of which became Christmas DVD best-sellers. Collectively Michael has sold a staggering 3.5 million DVD's to date. He has also released his first Netflix Special in 2020; Showman.

His debut autobiography Life & Laughing was released in 2010 by Penguin Books. With hundreds of thousands of copies sold the book landed the coveted Christmas number one slot and became one of the best-selling non-fiction books that year.

Michael's 2019 tour of Australia and New Zealand sold out in 20 minutes so book early to see one of Britain's biggest comedy stars being Jet-Lagged and Jolly in 2023!

Tour Dates

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Wednesday 29 March

Perth Rac Arena Friday 31 March

Melbourne Rod Laver Arena Tuesday 13 June

Brisbane Entertainment Centre Thursday 15 June

Wollongong Win Entertainment Centre Sunday 18 June

Newcastle Entertainment Centre Tuesday 20 June

Sydney Qudos Bank Arena Wednesday 21 June