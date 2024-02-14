Lisa Woodbrook Brings IT'S NOT ME, IT'S DEFINITELY YOU to Adelaide Fringe

Vocalist and comedian Lisa Woodbrook will bring her award-winning show, It’s Not Me, It’s Definitely You: Songs of Amy Winehouse & Lily Allen to Adelaide Fringe next month.

Woodbrook will be performing a six-show season, March 5 – 10 at The Bally in the sensational Gluttony Hub as part of the Adelaide Fringe Festival.

This will be the international performers’ Adelaide debut, “I’m absolutely stoked to bring this show to Adelaide Fringe and in such an epic venue! It’s Not Me, It’s Definitely You has a huge place in my heart and I know Adelaide audiences will absolutely love it!”

Critics have said Woodbrook has, “more stage presence than anyone has the right to possess,” and with Adelaide local Dave McEvoy as maestro partner in crime, this piano and vocal duo will bring the amazing music of Winehouse and Allen to life!

2023 was a packed-out year for Woodbrook with multiple shows across Australia, Guest Headlining on major cruise lines, an award-winning season at FRINGEWORLD, releasing her latest single ‘I’m Done’, and venturing to London and New York.

It’s Not Me, It’s Definitely You is a musical comedy exploring the ever-evolving world of dating. Woodbrook provides top-notch advice for hooking up, meeting up and breaking up.

Set to the soundtrack of Amy Winehouse and Lily Allen, audiences will love classics such as "Not Fair", "Tears Dry on Their Own", “Valerie” and "Smile".

Show Details:

It’s Not Me, It’s Definitely You: Songs of Amy Winehouse & Lily Allen

Gluttony Hub – The Bally

March 5 – 10 (9:15pm)

Tickets: $30-$36

