Chamber Music Adelaide Will Perform Four New South Australian Compositions 

Chamber Music Adelaide will present ‘Perspectives’ at the Adelaide Town Hall on 10 and 11 May. ‘Perspectives’ will feature four newly crafted chamber compositions, written especially for local musicians by talented South Australian composers.

Created as part of a Cultural Strategic Partnership with the City of Adelaide, these compositions are framed in concert with works spanning chamber music’s rich history.

All four composers place text and song at the heart of their composition. Despite this common thread, the four works offer diverse thematic explorations and innovative compositional approaches, allowing the audience to experience the unique musical and cultural perspective of its composer.

As Anne Cawrse ‘Perspectives’ composer describes, “The joy of setting text to music is that you’re never beginning in silence. The sounds of the words, the meaning of the text, the poetic form, the juxtaposition of contrasting poems within a song cycle – all of these things help inform the music I write. For me, there must be a connection between music and lyrics. With the right text, the job of the composer is to listen hard to the words and simply find the music within.”

The four ‘Perspectives’ premieres will be presented across two evening concerts on 10 and 11 May. Audience members are warmly invited to attend pre-concert talks each evening and secondary school students are invited to an open rehearsal.