Adelaide's Graduate Singers Present CRISTEMAS at St Peter's Cathedral in December

Graduate Singers wrap up their 2022 concert program with Cristemas, a concert celebration of all things Christmas, and a chance to reflect on the year gone by.

The Concert will feature seasonal music from around the world, with works ranging from the reflective to the light-hearted, and of course to the majestic and exuberant. Cristemas will be performed on Saturday 10 December at 7:30pm in St Peter's Cathedral, North Adelaide.

'We're fresh off two exciting performances of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra and the Elder Conservatorium Chorale, and it feels wonderful to return to our heartland repertoire of beautiful, intimate music," says Karl Geiger, director of music. 'Christmas offers us such a great palette of musical experiences to choose from.'

On the program will be Poulenc's sublime Quatre motets pour le temps de Noël (Four Motets for Christmas), Rutter's tongue-in-cheek The twelve days of Christmas, and Chilcott's joyous Where riches is everlastingly. Medieval carols like Gaudete and O Come O Come Emmanuel sit alongside Bulgarian/British composer Dobrinka Tabakova's gently reflective Of a rose sing we, uniting Christmas traditions across time. The concert will also be replete with favourite carols and audience participation, and will feature the triumphant sound of brass fanfares and the St Peter's Cathedral organ.

'We love performing in the beautifully resonant acoustic of the Cathedral, and always look forward to our concerts here,' says Geiger. 'And of course, a chance to hear David Heah demonstrating the full might of the Cathedral organ is not to be missed!'

Tickets will be available from www.graduatesingers.com.au and at the door.

About Graduate Singers

Graduate Singers, or 'Grads', is one of Adelaide's finest choirs (The Advertiser) and has been a dynamic member of the vibrant local choral music scene for 40 years. Grads has received critical acclaim as an exponent of fine choral music and enjoys a reputation for high standards of excellence throughout every aspect of presentation and performance.

Grads is committed to presenting high quality, accessible and diverse concerts, keeping the choral tradition alive and fresh. Grads prides itself on its versatility, being equally at home with large-scale choral standards as with intimate chamber works. Grads consists of some of Adelaide's most experienced choral singers, many of whom frequently sing in major choral productions. With strong ties to the local music community, Grads regularly collaborates with other artists and organisations, established and emerging.

In addition to presenting its own concert series, Grads maintains a busy schedule of freelance engagements. Recent highlights include collaborations with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra such as Doctor Who Symphonic Spectacular (2015), Last Night of the Proms (2016, 2019), Scotland the Brave (2017), Carmina Burana as part of the 2021 Festival of Orchestra, and the 2021 world premiere of Nativity, commissioned from Australian composer Richard Mills, alongside Adelaide Chamber Singers and Young Adelaide Voices. In March 2022, Graduate Singers was thrilled to join the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra and Elder Conservatorium Chorale to perform Prayer for the Living, the Adelaide Festival's closing event, presenting works by Lili Boulanger, Francis Poulenc, and Pēteris Vasks.

After two acclaimed performances of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra and Elder Conservatorium Chorale in September 2022, Grads looks forward to reuniting with the ASO for Christmas Unwrapped in December 2023.