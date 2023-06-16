Adelaide Guitar Festival Reveals Lineup For ON THE ROAD

Adelaide Guitar Festival announced the stellar line-up for its ever-popular South Australian regional touring program, On the Road.

From the sandy coast of the state's far-west to the beautiful Riverland which has recently been through some tough times, Adelaide Guitar Festival On the Road brings free, family-friendly, curated live performances by leading guitarists to regional South Australia. Working with councils and organisations across the state, the festival program incorporates everything from workshops in schools to family-friendly micro festivals.

Adelaide Guitar Festival On the Road aims to work with local artists and communities, while bringing world-class musicians to South Australia’s stunning regions and generating economic benefit and joy and entertainment through the arts.

On the Road will commence in Eyre Peninsula on June 29 starting in Tumby Bay, followed by Cleve (June 30), Elliston, Ceduna, Port Lincoln (July 1) and Streaky Bay (July 2).

On the Road continues in the Riverland with free events in Waikerie (July 6), Monash and Berri Barmera (July 7), Murtho and Renmark (July 8), Overland Corner and Moorook (July 9).

Artists for Eyre Peninsula include guitarist Kathleen Halloran who currently plays with Kate Ceberano’s band, singer-songwriter Darren Hanlon, folk singer Steph Strings who toured Europe in 2022 with The Cat Empire, Triple J Unearthed winner and Eyre Peninsula local Joshy Willo, Adelaide roots performer Lucas Day, soul-funk duo Burger Joint. Also performing on Eyre Peninsula, Tilly Tjala Thomas who celebrates her Nukunu heritage in her songs, Alain Valodze who fuses flamenco, Brazilian, world and jazz into his guitar playing, accomplished guitarist Mike Bevan who studied jazz guitar in both New York and Boston and Brazilian music in Brazil, First Nations singer-songwriter Nathan May and soul, jazz and R&B singer Rob Edwards.

Artists heading to the Riverland include classical guitar virtuoso and Artistic Director of Adelaide Guitar Festival Slava Grigoryan, indie folk sister duo Charm of Finches, blues/folk performer Jimmybay, blues performers AP D’Antonio and Winston Robinson. Also bringing their music to the Riverland residents, Cosmic country queen Freya Josephine Hollick, soul/roots/alt country performer Kelly Menhennet, international rock/blues artist Gwyn Ashton, folk/rock guitarist Alana Jagt and Tom Kneebone founding member of Bearded Gypsy Band, award winning indie folk artist Laura Hill, folk/indie /country performer Ryan Martin John and international touring singer-songwriter Glenn Skuthorpe.

Adelaide Guitar Festival Artistic Director Slava Grigoryan: “We’re so proud to see our On the Road program continue to spread its wings and reach more people across South Australia. It is a vital part of the Adelaide Guitar Festival and I can’t wait for artists to reconnect with audiences in Eyre Peninsula and to explore communities in the Riverland for the first time this year.”

Minister for Arts the Hon. Andrea Michaels MP: “The South Australian Government is delighted to support the Adelaide Guitar Festival’s On the Road initiative to enable people in the regions to experience our state's talented musicians. This is a fantastic initiative which supports musicians to tour regionally and perform for more people across South Australia while keeping South Australia's regional touring circuit vibrant and connected to our famous festivals.”

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: “We look forward to showcasing some of South Australia’s finest talent at the upcoming free regional events across the On the Road program. Adelaide Guitar Festival is always proud to support engaging community events and performances both in Adelaide and across South Australia which further celebrates Adelaide as a UNESCO City of Music”.

On the Road is supported by: Government of South Australia, Australia Council for the Arts, Festivals Australia, Office for Ageing Well, Seniors Card, Helping Hand and CentrED.