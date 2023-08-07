A NEW BRAIN Comes to The Star Theatre One

A New Brain  will run from October 13 to October 21, 2023.

By: Aug. 07, 2023



David Gauci and his Davine Productions music theatre company is celebrating 10 years with another highly anticipated South Australian debut show. 

 

A New Brain is by Tony Award-winning composer William Finn who is well known for Broadway favourites such as The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Falsettos.  Book by Finn and James Lapine and vocal arrangements by Jason Robert Brown make an impressive team with serious Broadway credentials.

With music inspired by Broadway composers like Sondheim, Bernstein, Porter, Rodgers and Hart, A New Brain touches on themes of dysfunctional relationships, life and death struggles and the healing power of time and music. It features more than 20 songs, 11 larger-than-life characters and an orchestra of nine.

William Finn faced his own mortality after a medical emergency and wrote this semi-autobiographical account of his life and death experience. Surreal and humorous, this is the musical he thought he may not live to write.

Clever, sardonic, and comical, it is a musical about those moments that remind us of who we are and what's important in life.

David says, “having performed in the professional production of A New Brain in Melbourne, I have always wanted to bring this quirky musical to South Australian audiences. I am also very proud that Davine Productions is celebrating 10 years of niche music theatre and cabaret in 2023”

Cast: Daniel Barnett ,Catherine Campbell, Jakob Caudle, Jordan Coulter, Mark DeLaine, Deanna Farnell, 

Adam Goodburn, Lindsay Prodea , Lisa Simonetti, Mark Stefanoff, Sophie Stokes and Jess Wolfendale. 

Musical Director  Peter Johns Choreographer  Shenayde Wilkinson-Sarti

A New Brain  will run from October 13 to October 21, 2023 (8 shows only) at The Star Theatre One, 145 Sir Donald Bradman Drive, Hilton.

Friday 13 October, Saturday 14, Wednesday 18, Thursday 19, Friday 20, Saturday 21 at 7:30pm 

Matinees, Sunday 15 October at 2.30 pm and Saturday 21 October 2.30 pm 




