SCREAM QUEENS, GREASE LIVE Star Keke Palmer Headed to BERLIN STATION

Keke Palmer, most recently seen in Ryan Murphy's SCREAM QUEENS, is headed to the second season of Epix's BERLIN STATION, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

BERLIN STATION is set at a CIA office investigating a whistleblower and centers on a new officer, Daniel Miller (played by Richard Armitage), who is attempting to suss out the source behind the leaks.

Palmer will play April Lewis, described as "the newest and youngest case officer assigned to Berlin Station on her first field assignment after making her mark as an analyst at Langley. With a bracing combination of millennial intrepidity and old-fashioned sass, April brings a new-guard mentality often at odds with her old-guard colleagues in a system struggling to preserve its besieged identity. But she is determined to make her mark in Berlin, as she did back home at Headquarters."

Also in the cast are Rhys Ifans, Richard Jenkins, Michelle Forbes, Leland Orser and Tamlyn Tomita. Filming for season 2 begins in April, with 10 episodes planned.

Palmer's other screen credits include GREASE LIVE!, MASTERS OF SEX and ICE AGE: COLLISION COURSE. She also starred in the title role in CINDERELLA on Broadway.

