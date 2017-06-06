Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!

Just yesterday, the 2017 Tony nominees and friends gathered for a special evening to celebrate the Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre and 2017 Special Award Recipients.

BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet for the big night and you can check out photos below!

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon



Larry Hochman