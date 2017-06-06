Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!

Jun. 6, 2017  

Just yesterday, the 2017 Tony nominees and friends gathered for a special evening to celebrate the Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre and 2017 Special Award Recipients.

BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet for the big night and you can check out photos below!

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Larry Hochman

Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Howell Binkley Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Sam Gold Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Sam Gold Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Denée Benton and Dave Malloy Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Denée Benton and Dave Malloy Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Denée Benton Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Mike Faist Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Lucas Hnath and Laurie Metcalf Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Lucas Hnath and Laurie Metcalf Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Jefferson Mays Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Jefferson Mays Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Linda Cho Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Linda Cho Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Susan Hilferty Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Susan Hilferty Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
David Korins Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
David Korins Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Michael Greif Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Steven Levenson Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Steven Levenson Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Danny DeVito Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Tim Minchin and Andy Karl Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Michael Aronov Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Ben Platt Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Ben Platt Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Rachel Chavkin Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Eva Noblezada Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Alex Lacamoire, Justin Paul, Ben Platt, Benj Pasek, Steven Levenson, Stacey Mindich, Michael Greif and Mike Faist Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Justin Paul and Benj Pasek Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Alex Lacamoire Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Sam Pinkleton Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
John Douglas Thompson Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Lynn Nottage Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Lynn Nottage Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Richard Thomas Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Condola Rashad Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Condola Rashad Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Irene Sankoff and David Hein Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Christopher Ashley Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Mimi Lien Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Mimi Lien Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Natasha Katz Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Natasha Katz Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
J.T. Rogers Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
J.T. Rogers Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Jayne Houdyshell Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Jayne Houdyshell Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Gavin Creel Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Gavin Creel Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Rachel Bay Jones Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Rachel Bay Jones Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Laura Linney Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Laura Linney Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Baayork Lee Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Baayork Lee Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
David Gallo Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Kelly Devine Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Kelly Devine Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Kate Baldwin Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Kate Baldwin Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Denis Jones Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Denis Jones Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Ruben Santiago-Hudson Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Ruben Santiago-Hudson Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Chris Cooper Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Johanna Day Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Johanna Day and Michelle Wilson Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Michelle Wilson Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Jenn Colella Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Producers of Come From Away Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Jennifer Ehle Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Jennifer Ehle Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Lucas Steele Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Lucas Steele Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Paloma Young Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Paloma Young Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Bradley King Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Brandon Uranowitz, Stephanie J. Block, Andrew Rannells and Christian Borle Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Andy Blankenbuehler Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Andy Blankenbuehler Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Mary Beth Peil Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Mary Beth Peil Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Bartlett Sher Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Judy McLane and Howard McGillin Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
Judy McLane and Howard McGillin


Related Articles


0 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: Andy Karl or Ben Platt for Best Actor in a Musical

From This Author Jessica Fallon Gordon

Jessica Fallon Gordon

  • Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
  • BWW Exclusive: TAILS OF BROADWAY- Ana Villafane Gets on Her Feet with Ollie!
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Off-Broadway's Biggest Night with the Obie Award Winners!
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the 62nd Annual Obie Awards!
  • Photo Coverage: Backstage Bite Celebrates Launch of Season 2- Premieres Tomorrow!
  • Photo Coverage: From La Jolla to DC, Seattle to Toronto- COME FROM AWAY Celebrates 300th Performance!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com