Tiggy Bayley To Star In SQUIDGE At Riverside Studios

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White Noise Theatre will present SQUIDGE, a new play written and performed by Tiggy Bayley, at Riverside Studios in London.

Directed by Selwin Hulme-Teague and produced by White Noise Theatre and Poppy Maxwell, the production is described as a dark comedy exploring the education system and unexpected connection. The play follows Daisy, a disillusioned teaching assistant working in a South London state school, who forms an unlikely bond with a young Irish Traveller student as she helps him with reading.

Originally presented in a sell-out run at Soho Theatre, SQUIDGE continues its run with performances scheduled from March 24 through March 29. The 65-minute production examines themes of love, loss, and personal transformation through a solo performance.

White Noise Theatre is a new writing company focused on collaborative work with actor-writers, with past productions presented at venues including Soho Theatre, Theatre503, and Omnibus Theatre.

Tiggy Bayley is a writer and performer represented by Curtis Brown. She trained at the Jacques Lecoq Theatre School in Paris and holds a Master’s degree from the University of Bristol. Her short film Tildypops has received multiple awards and screened internationally.

Selwin Hulme-Teague serves as Artistic Director of White Noise Theatre and has directed productions at venues including Soho Theatre, Theatre503, and Nottingham Playhouse.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

March 24 at 7:45 p.m.

March 25 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. (press night)

March 26 at 9:00 p.m.

March 27 at 6:45 p.m.

March 28 at 2:00 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

March 29 at 2:00 p.m.

TICKETING AND DETAILS

Performances will take place at Riverside Studios. Tickets range from £17 to £20, with concessions priced from £12 to £15. The production has a running time of 65 minutes and is recommended for ages 16 and up.