THERE'S A BEAR ON MY CHAIR Will Return to Southbank Centre For Christmas 2026

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Fuel, in association with Southbank Centre, have announced that its celebrated production, directed by Toby Olié, of Ross Collins' family favourite There's a Bear on My Chair will return to the Queen Elizabeth Hall at the Southbank Centre this Christmas. The first performance will be on 9 December 2026 and the run extends until 3 January 2027.

Poor Mouse! A Bear has settled in his favourite chair - and it just isn't big enough to share. Mouse tries all kinds of tactics to move the pesky Bear, but nothing seems to work. Before long, the tables are turned, and Bear finds himself with an unwelcome guest of his own… the cheeky Mouse won't leave his house!

Step into the mischievous world of Bear and Mouse for a show that will appeal to people of all ages. In this stage adaptation of Ross Collins' much-loved books published by Nosy Crow, Toby Olié (The BFG, Spirited Away, War Horse) brings Bear and Mouse to life with captivating puppetry.

Returning to the Southbank Centre this Christmas, There's a Bear on My Chair is perfect festive fun for families - a heartwarming, enthralling and hilarious theatrical experience for children and grown-ups to treasure together.