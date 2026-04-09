THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Star Peter Hinwood To Join 50th Anniversary Tour In London

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THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR TOUR will make a stop in London at the Dominion Theatre on Sunday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m., featuring original cast members Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, and Patricia Quinn.

For one night only, Peter Hinwood, who portrayed Rocky in the 1975 film, will join the cast for a rare public appearance.

The tour marks the 50th anniversary of the film and will visit 13 cities across the UK. The event will include a screening of the remastered film accompanied by a live shadow cast performance, along with audience participation elements including a costume contest.

Audiences will also have the opportunity to meet cast members at select performances. In London, VIP ticket packages will include a meet-and-greet with Hinwood, Bostwick, Campbell, and Quinn, along with a commemorative laminate, signed item, and photo opportunity.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show stars Tim Curry as Frank-N-Furter, with Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as Brad and Janet, Nell Campbell as Columbia, Patricia Quinn as Magenta, and Peter Hinwood as Rocky. The film has become one of the longest-running theatrical releases.

TOUR DATES

Friday, April 10 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

Sunday, April 12 – Hull, Connexin Live

Thursday, April 16 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

Friday, April 17 – Brighton, Dome

Saturday, April 18 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Sunday, April 19 – London, Dominion Theatre

Saturday, April 25 – Sheffield, City Hall

Sunday, April 26 – York, Barbican

Tuesday, April 28 – Bristol, Beacon

Wednesday, April 29 – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

Thursday, April 30 – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre

Friday, May 1 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Sunday, May 3 – Edinburgh, Festival Theatre

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets start at £25. VIP packages are available for select performances and include meet-and-greet access.