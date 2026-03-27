THE ORESTEIA Will Open at the Bridge Theatre in July 2026

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London Theatre Company has announced a new production of The Oresteia, written and directed by Simon Stone (after Aeschylus & others), will open at the Bridge Theatre in July 2026. Casting is to be announced.

The Oresteia will begin previews on Thursday 2 July 2026 with an opening night scheduled for Tuesday 14 July. The production, which is in collaboration with Wouter van Ransbeek, will play for 11 weeks until Saturday 19 September 2026.

Simon Stone, acclaimed Australian theatre, opera and film director known for his radical reimagining of classic works, including Yerma and Phaedra, continues to make the Bridge Theatre his London home after staging The Lady from the Sea starring Alicia Vikander and Andrew Lincoln last year. Simon Stone said:

“The Oresteia is one of the theatre's great foundational texts and it hasn't lost any of its potency to this day. A family haunted by its part in an unjust war, the painful burden of inherited trauma and inter-generational conflict, the descent into an increasingly merciless vortex of violence: as long as humankind wages wars and as long as families tear themselves apart this story will remain painfully, cathartically relevant. It is with great excitement that we embark on bringing this tale into our times at the Bridge Theatre.”

A contemporary family wakes up in a Greek myth and can't seem to find a way out of their hellish destiny.



Writer and director Simon Stone is joined by the same creative team that brought the “fantastically original, gripping and magnificent” (The Guardian) The Lady from the Sea to life; set designer Lizzie Clachan, costume designer Mel Page, music by Stefan Gregory, lighting designer Nick Schlieper, and casting director Jessica Ronane CDG.



The Oresteia is produced by London Theatre Company and Wouter van Ransbeek.

The Oresteia is on pre-sale for Bridge Theatre priority members now and goes on pre-sale to advance members and access patrons Tuesday 31 March at 10am. Public booking opens on Wednesday 1 April at 10am.