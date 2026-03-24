Sir Lenny Henry and Maz Evans Become Patrons of Polka Theatre

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Sir Lenny Henry and Maz Evans will become Patrons of Polka Theatre. The announcement follows on from both artists’ recent creative collaborations with Polka Theatre. Maz Evans’ bestselling book Who Let The Gods Out was adapted into a new musical that has just finished its run at the venue, while Sir Lenny Henry’s The Boy With Wings received its world premiere at Polka last summer — a production that has since gone on to receive Olivier Award recognition.

Sir Lenny Henry is one of the UK’s most beloved performers, writers and advocates for diversity in the arts, whose work spans stage, screen and literature. Maz Evans is a bestselling and award-winning author whose hugely popular books for children have captivated readers around the world.

Sir Lenny Henry said, “I am so chuffed to be joining the mega-tastic Polka posse as a Patron! Theatre has a superpower to inspire children and impact their lives, which is why it’s so important that we remove barriers and make sure it is accessible for every child. Polka is so brilliant at championing this, and I’m over the moon to help share that message far and wide. I loved watching The Boy with Wings come to life on stage at Polka last summer and look forward to a glorious future with them.”

Maz Evans said, “I am absolutely over the moon to become a Polka patron! Working closely with the team has reaffirmed daily that imagination and inclusivity are at their very core and I cannot wait to be part of the next exciting chapter in the Polka story.”

Their new roles as Patrons will see them support Polka’s mission to make theatre accessible to all children, champion creativity and imagination, and inspire the next generation of audiences and artists.