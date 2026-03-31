Sam Lupton Will Play Dave Fishwick in the World Premiere of BANK OF DAVE THE MUSICAL

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sam Lupton (Del Boy in Only Fools and Horses UK tour, Boq in Wicked, West End) will play Dave Fishwick in the world premiere of BANK OF DAVE THE MUSICAL which will open in May 2026 at Lowry and Curve respectively.

He joins Samuel Holmes (Calamity Jane, UK tour) as Sir Charles Denbigh, alongside the previously announced Hayley Tamaddon as Nicky, Lucca Chadwick-Patel as Hugh, Claire Moore as Maureen and Lauryn Redding as Alex.

Also in the cast are Zachary Willis (After The Act, Royal Court, New Diorama), as Danny / Andy, Mark Peachey (The Wizard of Oz, Curve), as Cher / Clarence, Joni Ayton-Kent (If/Then, Savoy Theatre), as Megan/Mary, Adam Colbeck-Dunn (Les Misérables, Sondheim Theatre, The Sound of Music, Curve), as Marco, Hannah Nuttall (Cinderella, Theatre Royal Wakefield) as Mavis, Rosie Strobel (42nd Street, Kilworth House Theatre) as Barbara, Minal Patel (My Fair Lady, Curve) as Ali, Elliot Broadfoot (Kathy & Stella Solve a Murder!, Ambassadors Theatre) as Omari, Althea Burey (The Parent Agency, Chester Storyhouse) as Betty and Jhanaica Van Mook (101 Dalmatians - The Musical, Hammersmith Apollo), as Claire.

The musical will have a book and lyrics by Rob Madge (My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?), Cabaret), music and lyrics by Pippa Cleary (The Great British Bake Off Musical, The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13¾), direction by Curve Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (Kinky Boots, A Chorus Line, The Sound of Music), choreography by Ebony Molina (Avenue Q, Just for One Day), set and costume design by Amy Jane Cook (Boys From the Blackstuff), musical supervision by Toby Higgins (Burlesque, The Musical), orchestrations by Tom Curran (The Great British Bake Off Musical), lighting design by Ben Cracknell (Kinky Boots), sound design by Tom Marshall (A Chorus Line), video design by Duncan McLean (The Bodyguard), casting by Harry Blumenau CDG (Legally Blonde), associate direction by Ollie Khurshid (Legally Blonde) & James Robert Moore (The Hunger Games On Stage), associate choreography by Dale White (The Sound of Music), musical direction by Matthew Jackson (Standing at the Sky's Edge) and production management by Chris Easton (Kiss of the Spider Woman).

BANK OF DAVE THE MUSICAL is based on the Sunday Times best-selling book, BAFTA Award-winning documentary and global-hit Netflix film of the same name with a screenplay by Piers Ashworth.

BANK OF DAVE THE MUSICAL is a home-grown, brand-new British musical - bursting with northern grit, laugh-out-loud humour and what Dave himself calls “the best songs in any musical ever.”

This feel-good show tells the true-ish story of Dave Fishwick: Burnley born and bred, and no ordinary man. A self-made millionaire, Dave spent years helping local people and small businesses when hard-nosed banks turned them away. Frustrated by the system, he has an idea…set up his own bank and put the profits straight back into his community.

With posh but principled lawyer Hugh at his side, Dave swaps Burnley for London to take on the banking bigwigs and fight for a fairer deal. But will the fat cats of the City make way for Dave's dreams?

From Sunday Times bestseller to Netflix's #1 UK film, Dave's inspiring underdog story now bursts onto the stage as a laugh-out-loud British musical packed with heart, humour and cracking new music.

‘The humour of The Full Monty with the spirit of Billy Elliot, but with a few more ba*tard bankers, and an unlikely hero from Burnley!' - Dave Fishwick