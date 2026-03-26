Roundhouse Three Sixty Festival Unveils Hosts And Support Artists For 20th Anniversary Celebration

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Roundhouse will present the Roundhouse Three Sixty Festival from April 9–29, 2026, marking 20 years since the Camden venue reopened as a youth charity and independent multi-arts space. Newly announced hosts and support artists join a previously revealed lineup spanning music, theater, spoken word, and comedy.

A conversation tied to Kae Tempest’s forthcoming novel Having Spent Life Seeking will be hosted by Shon Faye and Travia Alabanza, with live accompaniment from Hinako Omori. Ghanaian-American artist Amaarae will present a UK-exclusive Black Star Experience, with support from DEELA and Roundhouse Resident Artist alumni BINA.

Imogen Heap will showcase her AI aliases HIM GONE APE and ai.mogen, joined by composer Geo Aghniea and the London Trans Choir. Recent Brit Award winner Jacob Alon will appear with support from Kate Ireland and Dermot Henry.

Julie Adenuga will host Julie’s Top Five Live, a discussion of Black British anthems featuring Trevor Nelson, Rachael Anson, Sarel, and Chuckie Online. The Roundhouse Poetry Slam final will include support from DJ Latekid, while SpitNights will feature Harry Baker, Maureen Onwunali, and Caitlin O’Ryan.

Previously announced programming includes Carl Craig performing alongside Octave One, and hip-hop dance theatre company Boy Blue presenting Cycles and Project rEVOLUTION. Femi Koleoso will host Good Vibes Day on April 25, followed by the club night Situation Dance. Daniel Kaluuya’s Centre 59 will present a new play developed by emerging theatermakers.

Additional events include Vogue Rites’ “Welcome to Hollywood” ball and Channel 4’s First For Funny, a mixed-bill comedy night featuring Ahir Shah, Andrew Mensah, Britney, Catherine Bohart, Eli Hart, Eric Rushton, Finlay Christie, Gbemi Oladipo, Harriet Dyer, Janine Harouni, John Tothill, Kim Blythe, Maya Ricote, Samira Banks, Tom Towelling, and Will Robbins.

Programming will take place across the venue’s Main Space and Studio Theatre, including the Roundhouse Poetry Slam, Boy Blue’s performances on April 11–12, SpitNights on April 13, Julie’s Top Five Live on April 14, Channel 4’s First For Funny on April 15, Kae Tempest’s event on April 16, Imogen Heap on April 17, Jacob Alon on April 18, Amaarae on April 23, Carl Craig and Octave One on April 24, and Femi Koleoso’s Good Vibes Day on April 25. The festival will conclude with Vogue Rites on April 26.

Additional programming across the building includes Centre 59, resident artist showcases, poetry and music collectives, and exhibitions running throughout the festival period.