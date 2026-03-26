Rory Bremner To Continue MAKING AN IMPRESSION LIVE Tour In 2026
The tour will feature performances in various UK venues throughout May and June 2026.
Rory Bremner has announced additional 2026 dates for his MAKING AN IMPRESSION live tour following a sold-out initial run. The tour will begin May 10 in Guildford and conclude June 6 in Ipswich.
The live show combines Bremner’s signature political satire and vocal impressions with personal reflections and audience conversation. Known for his work across television, radio, and stage, Bremner has built a career spanning more than three decades, including his BAFTA-winning series Bremner, Bird & Fortune and appearances on programs such as Mock the Week and Have I Got News for You.
The tour will feature a rotating lineup of guest hosts and will include commentary on Bremner’s career, as well as his experiences portraying political figures and public personalities.
Tour Dates
May 2026
May 10 — Guildford — G Live
May 11 — Fareham — Fareham Live
May 29 — Cheltenham — Cheltenham Town Hall
May 30 — Hertford — BEAM
May 31 — London — Cadogan Hall
June 2026
June 5 — King’s Lynn — Corn Exchange
June 6 — Ipswich — Corn Exchange
Tickets are now on sale.
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