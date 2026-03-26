Rory Bremner To Continue MAKING AN IMPRESSION LIVE Tour In 2026

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Rory Bremner has announced additional 2026 dates for his MAKING AN IMPRESSION live tour following a sold-out initial run. The tour will begin May 10 in Guildford and conclude June 6 in Ipswich.

The live show combines Bremner’s signature political satire and vocal impressions with personal reflections and audience conversation. Known for his work across television, radio, and stage, Bremner has built a career spanning more than three decades, including his BAFTA-winning series Bremner, Bird & Fortune and appearances on programs such as Mock the Week and Have I Got News for You.

The tour will feature a rotating lineup of guest hosts and will include commentary on Bremner’s career, as well as his experiences portraying political figures and public personalities.

Tour Dates

May 2026

May 10 — Guildford — G Live

May 11 — Fareham — Fareham Live

May 29 — Cheltenham — Cheltenham Town Hall

May 30 — Hertford — BEAM

May 31 — London — Cadogan Hall

June 2026

June 5 — King’s Lynn — Corn Exchange

June 6 — Ipswich — Corn Exchange

Tickets are now on sale.