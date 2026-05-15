Mary-Louise Parker and David Morrissey Will Lead THE ORESTEIA at Bridge Theatre

London Theatre Company has announced casting for The Oresteia, written and directed by Simon Stone (after Aeschylus & others). Mary-Louise Parker (Two-time Tony Award Winner for The Sound Inside and Proof, Weeds) will play Montie, David Morrissey (Gone, The Walking Dead) will play Christopher, Tom Glynn-Carney (All My Sons, House of the Dragon) will play Augie, Rosie Sheehy (Guess How Much I Love You?, Machinal – Olivier Award Nominee 2025 & 2026) will play Alice, Lloyd Hutchinson (Dear England) will play Melville, John MacMillan (The Lady from the Sea, House of the Dragon) will play Jerome and Archie Madekwe (Saltburn) will play Lorenzo.

The Oresteia will begin previews at the Bridge Theatre on Thursday 2 July 2026 with an opening night scheduled for Tuesday 14 July. The production, which is in collaboration with Wouter van Ransbeek, will play for 11 weeks until Saturday 19 September 2026.

The Oresteia tells the story of a contemporary family who wakes up in a Greek myth and can't seem to find a way out of their hellish destiny. Writer and director Simon Stone is joined on the creative team by set designer Lizzie Clachan, with music by Stefan Gregory, lighting design by Nick Schlieper, and casting by Jessica Ronane CDG.

Mary-Louise Parker said, “The Oresteia has intrigued me for a long time so I'm thrilled to be bringing it to life with Simon. I saw his Yerma in New York and thought it was one of the greatest things I've ever seen in my life.”

David Morrissey said, “I saw both Phaedra and Yerma and was knocked out by both of those productions so I'm really looking forward to teaming up with Simon on The Oresteia. These stories have been handed down for centuries but there's something incredibly modern and relatable about them, ultimately they're about the human condition and we'll always be fascinated by that.”

Tom Glynn-Carney said, “Simon has such a reputation for making memorable, poignant, dramatic, relevant work, reinventing classical texts like The Oresteia with a fresh, modern lens. These stories are timeless, repeating themselves throughout history, it's already so evident as an acting challenge it's going to be really creatively fulfilling.”

Rosie Sheehy said, “I went to watch Phaedra four times, so being in one of Simon's shows has been on the bucket list for a while. The Oresteia is rarely done so if you can get the chance to be in it you should grab it with both hands! We might think we've advanced massively over the last couple of millennia but the themes and emotions at the heart of these stories are still so relevant and the need for humanity to watch humanity on stage still so important.”

Simon Stone will return to The Bridge after staging The Lady from the Sea starring Alicia Vikander and Andrew Lincoln last year. He said, “The Oresteia is one of the theatre's great foundational texts and it hasn't lost any of its potency to this day. A family haunted by its part in an unjust war, the painful burden of inherited trauma and inter-generational conflict, the descent into an increasingly merciless vortex of violence: as long as humankind wages wars and as long as families tear themselves apart this story will remain painfully, cathartically relevant. It is with great excitement that we embark on bringing this tale into our times at the Bridge Theatre.”