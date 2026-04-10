Photos: THE KARATE KID – THE MUSICAL UK Tour In Rehearsal

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Rehearsal photos have been released for the UK premiere tour of THE KARATE KID – THE MUSICAL, based on the Columbia Pictures film. The stage adaptation features a book by Robert Mark Kamen and music and lyrics by Drew Gasparini, bringing the story of Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Miyagi to the stage. The production will begin its UK tour before continuing to a Canadian premiere engagement in Toronto.

The tour will open at New Wimbledon Theatre on April 28, 2026, with additional stops scheduled in cities including Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Oxford, Milton Keynes, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sheffield, Sunderland, Birmingham, and Cardiff, running through August 1. The production will then open in Toronto in September.

The cast will be led by Adrian Pang as Mr. Miyagi, with Gino Ochello as Daniel LaRusso, Abigail Amin as Ali Mills, Joe Simmons as Johnny Lawrence, Matt Mills as John Kreese, Sharon Sexton as Lucille LaRusso, and Finley Oliver as Freddie Fernandez. The ensemble will include Ambra Caserotti, Johndeep More, Ria Tanaka, Elena Breschi, Aden Dzuda, Elliott Evans, El Haq Latief, Isaac J Lewis, Emily Rose-Davis, Aaron Archer, Dylan Blake-Colbet, Serenar Douch, Esme Rothero, and Sok-Ho Trinh.

Based on the 1984 film, the musical follows Daniel as he navigates a new environment and conflict with a rival group, ultimately finding guidance from Mr. Miyagi. The story centers on themes of mentorship, discipline, and personal growth.

The production is directed by Amon Miyamoto, with choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid. The creative team also includes scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Ayako Maeda, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Kai Harada, and projections by Peter Nigrini.

Ticketing Information

Tickets for THE KARATE KID – THE MUSICAL are available through individual venue box offices across the UK tour, with additional information on the production’s official channels.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan