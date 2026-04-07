Photos: Roald Dahl's THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE THE MUSICAL on UK Tour

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New production photos have been released for the family musical based on Roald Dahl’s THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE, touring the UK until 22 August 2026, including a 4-week Summer run at Lyric Hammersmith. Check out the photos below!

Chelsea Da Silva plays The Enormous Crocodile, with Precious Abimbola as Trunky the Elephant, Jordan Eskeisa as Humpy Rumpy the Hippopotamus, Ciara Hudson as Roly Poly Bird, Marienella Phillips as Muggle Wump the Monkey and René Francalanza and Eleanor Ambekar as Swings.

The Enormous Crocodile is weaving his way through the jungle in search of delicious little fingers and squidgy podgy knees... Only the other jungle creatures can foil his secret plans and clever tricks, but they’re going to have to find a large amount of courage to stop this greedy brute.

THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE THE MUSICAL has toe-tapping tunes by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, a rib-tickling book and lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra, and additional music and lyrics by Tom Brady. Developed and directed by Emily Lim, it features a menagerie of puppets by co-director and puppetry designer Toby Olié, with set and costume design by Fly Davis, puppetry co-designed and supervised by Daisy Beattie, casting by Annelie Powell CDG, choreography by Vicki Igbokwe-Ozoagu, lighting by Jessica Hung Han Yun, and sound by Tom Gibbons. Associate directed by Tash Holway & Blythe Stewart and Associate Puppetry directed by Michael Jean-Marain.

Originally co-produced by Roald Dahl Story Company, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and Leeds Playhouse.

The Enormous Crocodile the Musical was developed by Roald Dahl Story Company, Emily Lim, Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, Suhayla El-Bushra and Tom Brady.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Chelsea Da Silva (The Enormous Crocodile) and Ciara Hudson (Roly Poly Bird)

Chelsea Da Silva (The Enormous Crocodile) and Company

Ciara Hudson and Jordan Eskeisa

Ciara Hudson, Jordan Eskeisa and Chelsea Da Silva (The Enormous Crocodile)

Jordan Eskeisa and Ciara Hudson

Jordan Eskeisa, Chelsea Da Silva (The Enormous Crocodile), Marienella Phillips and Precious Abimbola

Jordan Eskeisa, Ciara Hudson, Chelsea Da Silva, Precious Abimbola, Marienella Phillips

Jordan Eskeisa, Marienella Phillips, Chelsea Da Silva (The Enormous Crocodile), Precious Abimbola and Ciara Hudson

Jordan Eskeisa, Precious Abimbola, Marienella Phillips and Ciara Hudson

Marienella Phillips (Muggle Wump the Monkey) and Jordan Eskeisa (Humpy Rumpy the Hippopotamus)