Photos: Ria Jones, Sally Ann Triplett, and More in Rehearsal For FOURTEEN AGAIN at The Victoria Wood Theatre

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Ria Jones (Lou) and Sally Ann Triplett (Peggy) will play best friends in the world premiere of the brand-new musical FOURTEEN AGAIN at The Victoria Wood Theatre, Bowness-on-Windermere from Friday 1 May to Saturday 6 June 2026. Check out all new photos from rehearsal below!

The excitement is palpable as FOURTEEN AGAIN premieres in the newly named THE VICTORIA WOOD THEATRE, and with Ria Jones and Sally Ann Triplett cast – all roads continue to lead back to Victoria. Both actors had worked alongside Victoria: Sally Ann created the role of Miss Berta in the original West End production of the musical Acorn Antiques, and Ria played Mrs Overall in the first national tour of Acorn Antiques directed by Victoria. Their extraordinary CVs read like an A-Z of musical theatre with Ria having starred in Evita, Les Misérables, 42nd Street, Sunset Boulevard, Chess, Godspell, Into The Woods, Victor/Victoria, Nine, Witches of Eastwick, Joseph and Sally Ann having starred in Mamma Mia, Cabaret, Chicago, Oklahoma!, Billy Elliott, Guys and Dolls, Jolson, Anything Goes, Grease, Cats, Follies – to name but a few of their individual credits! They are joined by Michael Chance (Stepping Out, South Pacific) and Jayne Ashley (Sister Act, Calander Girls).

Victoria Wood’s long-standing friendships, love of the Lake District and close connection to The Old Laundry Theatre comes full circle, as the intimate theatre is renamed THE VICTORIA WOOD THEATRE in honour of the much loved and talented star (official renaming 19 May). Her dear friends and the theatre’s owners, husband-and-wife team, Charlotte Scott and Roger Glossop MBE, have brought together an extraordinary production team for FOURTEEN AGAIN (see below), and most had worked with Victoria; including the writer and lyricist Tom MacRae (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), who will bring a whole new generation of fans to Victoria’s genius music and lyrics, by creating a brand-new stage show.

The musical FOURTEEN AGAIN begins at the local Slimming Club, where Peggy (Triplett) is reunited with Lou (Jones), her best friend from school who she hasn’t seen since they were teenagers. As kids, no two friends were ever funnier or more fun, but here, now, today they are shadows of their younger selves - and a story unfolds of looking back to the future, full of comedy, love and pain, with Victoria’s amazing songs moving the musical fast forward.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith