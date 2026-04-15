Photos: ALLEGRA Begins Rehearsals Ahead Of UK Tour Starring Dame Maureen Lipman

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Rehearsals have begun for the world premiere of ALLEGRA, a new comedy by Peter Quilter, starring Maureen Lipman in the title role. The production is directed and choreographed by Stephen Mear. See photos of the cast in action below.

The play follows Allegra, a woman whose love of music shapes how she experiences the world, often blurring the line between imagination and reality. As she moves through daily life accompanied by songs both imagined and real, her family navigates how to support her while preserving her sense of self. The cast also includes John Middleton and Elizabeth Bower.

Lipman returns to the stage following her 2023 West End performance in Rose, marking her first major UK theatre tour in 20 years. The production reunites her with Mear, with whom she previously worked on The National Theatre’s production of Oklahoma!.

The creative team includes set and Costume Designer Justin Williams, lighting designer Samuel Biondolillo, and sound designer Russell Ditchfield. The production is managed by Setting Line, with general management and tour booking by Thomas Hopkins Productions.

The UK tour will open in Brighton at Theatre Royal from May 12–16, followed by engagements in High Wycombe, Aberdeen, Malvern, and London at Richmond Theatre, where the national press night will take place June 8 at 7:30 p.m. Additional stops include Windsor, Glasgow, and Bath, with more dates to be announced.

Tickets and additional information will be available through individual venues and tour listings.