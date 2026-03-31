Photo: MY FIRST BALLET: CINDERELLA UK Tour First Look

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English National Ballet and English National Ballet School present a national tour of MY FIRST BALLET: CINDERELLA, a family-friendly adaptation of the classic story designed for young audiences. See photos of the production.

The tour will run through May 31, with performances scheduled across multiple venues in the UK.

The production will visit New Victoria Theatre in Woking, Peacock Theatre in London, Lighthouse in Poole, Grand Opera House in York, Wyvern Theatre in Swindon, and Newcastle Theatre Royal. The tour is part of the company’s ongoing My First Ballet series, which introduces children to ballet through accessible storytelling and performance.

Choreographed by George Williamson, the production will be performed by students of English National Ballet School alongside participants in the Graduate Artists Programme. The adaptation features a narrator to guide audiences and a shortened version of Sergei Prokofiev’s score.

The story follows Cinderella as she navigates loss and change while living with her stepfamily, before an invitation to a Garden Ball leads her on a journey shaped by memory, nature, and transformation.

The production features design by Rachael Canning, incorporating costumes, sets, and puppetry to create a visually engaging environment for younger audiences. The running time is approximately one hour and 20 minutes, including an interval.

“The My First Ballet series opens the doors of ballet to young audiences in such an exciting and accessible way. I’m thrilled that English National Ballet are taking this ballet on a national tour, inspiring a new generation of dance lovers across the country,” said Artistic Director Aaron S. Watkin.

“Performing in My First Ballet is more than just dancing - it’s a chance for students to step into the spotlight and bring magical stories to life. They gain invaluable experience, get a taste of professional touring life while sharing their passion with young audiences. That’s a truly special experience,” added English National Ballet School Artistic Director Lynne Charles.

Since launching in 2012, the My First Ballet series has been seen by more than 370,000 audience members.

Tour stops include Woking (March 28–29), London (April 2–11), Poole (April 18–19), York (May 9–10), Swindon (May 23–24), and Newcastle (May 30–31). Select London performances will include relaxed and BSL-interpreted performances, along with family workshops.

Photo Credit: ASH

Betsy Smith and Jemima Gosling

Betsy Smith

English National Ballet School dancers

English National Ballet School dancers

English National Ballet School dancers

Haru Yokoo and Kate Donnachie

Haru Yokoo and Olivia Moulsdale

Haru Yokoo

Olivia Moulsdale

Rio Barker

Yuki Chikai

Yuki Chikai

Vidya Cannonier-Watson

Sabrina Stilson and English National Ballet School dancers

Rocco Strickland and Jemima Gosling