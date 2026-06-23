Orange Tree Theatre Removes Entrance Steps to Boost Accessibility

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Friday 19 June, Orange Tree Theatre's entrance steps were removed as part of the theatre's capital development project to improve accessibility. This moment marks a huge upgrade for the Richmond venue, improving access into the building, as well as its front of house spaces. The entrance steps will be replaced with level access allowing everyone to enter together.

The development project is set to transform both the audience and artist experience. Not only have the entrance steps been removed, but a new lift will be integrated to provide access to all levels. There will also be a new accessible toilet, with wheelchair spaces in the auditorium being tripled. On top of these changes, for the first time wheelchair users will be able to perform on stage.

Artistic Director, Tom Littler said today, “The demolition of our front steps is a symbolic moment in our development project; this whole project is centred on removing barriers and improving accessibility to the Orange Tree, as we continue to evolve to meet our audiences' needs. We believe that everybody has a right to enjoy this theatre. We want the experience of coming to our theatre to be easy and stress-free, so theatregoers can concentrate on enjoying our productions and having a wonderful time.”

The company's public fundraising campaign for the development project is still seeking public support to help raise the remaining 10% of their £4.5 million target. The campaign, OT Open to Everyone has helped raise 4.1 million so far, along with a grant from the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames' Community Fund and the generosity of the Orange Tree's Founders Circle Members.

Executive Director, Julie Weston said, “Thanks to the incredible generosity of our audiences and supporters we've now raised over £4.1 million. We are still fundraising, with a final target of £4.5 million. We are so grateful to everyone who's supported us so far, and to anyone who is able to donate and help us in this final push – we're nearly there! Thank you.”

For more information and to donate, please visit https://orangetreetheatre.co.uk/open/

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...