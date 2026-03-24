NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE Will Premiere at London Coliseum This July

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The international stage illusion spectacular NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE will open at the London Coliseum for 5 weeks only from Friday 31 July to Sunday 6 September 2026. The production, which has already wowed audiences in Australia and Singapore, is inspired by Lionsgate's worldwide blockbuster franchise, Now You See Me.

Tickets go on general sale on 1 April 2026. To receive priority booking sign up here.

NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE will bring the magic to life with a mix of high-tech illusions, solo stunts, and jaw-dropping spectacles.

A world-class magic ensemble inspired by the film's characters, the “Four Horsemen” - to be announced soon - will stun audiences in a showcase of unmatched synergy. Assembling from around the globe, they will bring an unbelievable arsenal of solo skills, shocking twists and grand feats of illusion to London this summer.

NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE has been dazzling audiences across Australia and Singapore, playing to packed houses - including a completely sold-out run at the Sydney Opera House. Critics at The Sydney Morning Herald called it “a mind-blowing spectacle of illusion and storytelling,” while Broadway World said, “your jaw will hit the floor…a high-energy blend of wonder, humour and jaw-dropping illusions,” cementing its status as a must-see event.

Simon Painter, Creative Producer said: “Now You See Me Live pushes the boundaries of stage magic to the absolute edge, making the impossible possible in front of your very eyes. Together we've created a show with truly mind-blowing artistry at epic scale, and we can't wait for London audiences to experience the magic – live!”

Tim Lawson, Executive Producer said: “It is thrilling to be presenting the UK premiere of Now You See Me Live at the magnificent London Coliseum, originally built as one of London's largest and most luxurious family variety theatres. We're looking forward to continuing this tradition and dazzling audiences of all ages over summer.”

Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate's President of Global Products & Experiences said: "Now You See Me Live is captivating audiences with its sleek, contemporary illusions and sharp wit, all inspired by the film franchise's Horsemen. This exhilarating production offers mind-bending magic on a cinematic scale, and I am thrilled for its London debut this summer."

NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE is brought to the stage by Simon Painter (Co-Creator, Executive Producer), Adam Trent (Co-Creator), Tim Lawson (Executive Producer), Ash Jacks McCready (Creative Director, Staging Director), Kirsty White (Creative Director), and Enzo Wenye (Illusion Director), and is co-produced by Runaway Entertainment, BOS Productions and Timothy Laczynski.

The Now You See Me film franchise was produced by Lionsgate and earned $929 million at the global box office. The franchise is based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt and includes two hit films and a third instalment, Now You See Me: Now You Don't, which premiered in theatres last November. The film was directed by Ruben Fleischer, with a screenplay by Seth Grahame-Smith, Michael Lesslie, Paul Wernick, and Rhett Reese, and based on a story by Eric Warren Singer.