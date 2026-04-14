NEWSREVUE Returns to Canal Café Theatre With New Cast

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The Guinness World Record–breaking, longest-running live comedy show in the world continues to delight audiences at its Little Venice home, with a brand-new cast every six weeks throughout the year. Performances will run through Saturday, May 16th.

This fast-paced current affairs show is delivered through parody songs and sketches. A key to NewsRevue's longevity is its instinct for perfectly timed material that punches up, not down, propelling audiences through the week's headlines at breakneck speed.

Fresh topical content is written weekly by the cast and company themselves and former NewsRevue teams. From felon presidents and disgraced royals to the inexorable rise of AI, the news cycle keeps on giving.

Alumni include Gemma Whelan, Sara Pascoe, Bill Bailey, Saskia Reeves and Michelle Collins. These quadruple-threat performers — actor, singer, dancer, comedians — have been described as possessing “Herculean levels of talent” (WhatsOnStage.com).

Performers include Ceris Hine, Hugo Gregg, Josh Knowles & Tallula White. The production is directed by Poppy Taplin, and features musical direction by Tom Chippendale.