Matt Lapinskas Will Run London Marathon For Acting for Others and Theatre Chaplaincy UK

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Actor Matt Lapinskas, best known for his role as Anthony Moon in EastEnders and as the runner-up on ITV’s Dancing on Ice (2013), has announced that he will run the 2026 London Marathon to raise funds for two organisations supporting the UK’s performing arts community: Acting for Others and Theatre Chaplaincy UK.

Acting for Others provides financial and emotional support to theatre workers in times of need, delivered through a network of 14 member charities, while Theatre Chaplaincy UK (TCUK) serves the UK’s performing arts community through compassionate, inclusive wellbeing support.

Matt Lapinskas said: “The performing arts world has shaped my entire life - it’s where I grew up, learned who I was, and found my people. Running the marathon is my way of giving back to the community that has always held me up. Both Acting for Others and Theatre Chaplaincy UK provide essential support to the people who make theatre happen, often quietly and behind the scenes. I’m proud to run for them.”

Lapinskas, who trained at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, has worked across television, film, and theatre. His credits include EastEnders, Hollyoaks, and feature films such as Red Devil (2019) and A Tale to Tell (2020).

About Acting for Others

The organisation traces its roots to the 1960s, when Laurence Olivier, Noël Coward, and Richard Attenborough spearheaded a unified appeal for theatrical charities. Today, it remains a vital safety net for performers, backstage staff, front-of-house teams, and creatives facing hardship.

Joel Marvin, Director of Fundraising at Acting for Others, added, “We’re thrilled that Matt has chosen to run for Acting for Others. Every year, thousands of theatre workers face financial hardship, and our network of charities is there to ensure no one in our industry is left behind. Matt’s dedication helps us continue that mission, and we’re proud to have him championing our cause on the marathon route.”

About Theatre Chaplaincy UK

Theatre Chaplaincy UK (TCUK) serves the UK’s performing arts community through compassionate, inclusive wellbeing support. The charity exists to help everyone in the performing arts, offering emotional support and pastoral care to individuals, partnering with theatre companies, producers and venues to support their staff and freelancers, and training and appointing chaplains who serve the diverse, vibrant community that makes up the UK’s performing arts sector. Founded in 1899 as the Actors’ Church Union, TCUK continues its long tradition of walking alongside people both on and off stage, providing confidential support to those of all faiths and none. The charity is based at St Paul’s Church, Covent Garden — widely known as the “Actors’ Church.” TCUK is one of Acting for Others’ Member Charities; the marathon place was granted to TCUK in the charity ballot and TCUK invited Matt to fundraise for TCUK and Acting for Others jointly.

Holly McBride, CEO of Theatre Chaplaincy UK, further said, “Matt’s commitment to supporting the wellbeing of the theatre community means a great deal to us. The performing arts can be a beautiful but demanding world, and our chaplains walk alongside people through the highs and lows of that journey. His marathon run shines a light on the importance of pastoral care in our industry, and we are deeply grateful for his support.”

Both charities have seen increased demand in recent years as the performing arts sector continues to navigate financial instability, mental health pressures, and the long-tail effects of industry disruption.

Lapinskas hopes his marathon effort will raise both funds and awareness.

“Theatre is built on community. If my run helps even one person feel supported when life gets tough, it will have been worth every mile,” he said.