MYRA'S STORY Will Come to the Trafalgar Theatre This April

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The raw, funny, and deeply moving one-woman play, Myra's Story, will return to London's West End this April for a strictly limited engagement at Trafalgar Theatre, shining a human light on homelessness, addiction, and the fragile line between stability and survival.

Written and directed by Brian Foster, and performed by IFTA nominee Fíonna Hewitt-Twamley, this critically acclaimed solo show will play for just four performances on 12 April and 19 April (2pm and 6pm).

Myra's Story follows one woman's journey from an ordinary domestic life to the harsh realities of homelessness and alcoholism. We meet Myra as she wakes in a shelter before heading back onto the streets, searching for her “medicine”—the alcohol that numbs her pain.

As she shares her story, audiences are taken back through her life: from first love at sixteen, through friendships, relationships, heartbreak, and devastating loss. With extraordinary skill, Hewitt-Twamley brings 16 distinct characters to life, building a vivid world around Myra before returning us to her present reality—isolated, vulnerable, and surviving day by day.

Though fictional, the play is inspired by real experiences of homelessness, offering an unflinching yet compassionate portrayal of lives too often overlooked.

The production arrives at a critical moment. Westminster has one of the highest levels of homelessness in the UK, with rough sleeping and housing insecurity continuing to rise in recent years. Myra's Story challenges audiences to confront a reality many pass by daily, and to recognise the humanity behind it.

Producer Amber Allen said: “This is a story that should resonate with everyone. Myra's life is shaped by a series of small moments—things that could happen to any of us. It's a reminder that the people we see on the street are not invisible; they are human beings with stories, histories, and voices that deserve to be heard.”

In support of this mission, the production is partnering with The Connection at St Martin's, a charity working to prevent and end homelessness in London.

In the tradition of bold solo theatre, Myra's Story blends raucous humour, devastating heartbreak, and Irish storytelling into a performance that is both entertaining and deeply affecting. While the show tackles difficult themes - including addiction, miscarriage, loss, and survival - it is also rich with warmth, character, and unexpected moments of levity.

Stripped back and immediate, this is theatre at its most human: one performer, one story, and an emotional impact that lingers long after the final moment.

Myra's Story will be running alongside Oh, Mary! on the Trafalgar Theatre stage.