MEAT CUTE Will Come to The Other Palace Studio in June

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A brand-new play, presented by an all-female powerhouse of Mischief Theatre alumni, Meat Cute will play at The Other Palace Studio from Tuesday 16 to Saturday 20 June, with a press night on Thursday 18 June.

Written and performed by Laura Kirman and Meg Travers and directed by Nancy Zamit, associate creative director is Jess Mabel Jones.

Deep diving into the pressure to have it all together in your 30s, the play shines a spotlight on two women as they stumble, spiral and soar through the hilarity and heartbreak of modern womanhood. From the awkward to the outright absurd, it celebrates the rebellious moments that help us make sense of it all.

At its core, Meat Cute is a love letter to friendship. It brings to life the beautifully messy bond between two people figuring life out side by side. When the wild ride of being a woman makes you shrink and disappear, it's often friendship that helps you feel seen.

Meat Cute was born from a real-life friendship. Laura and Meg first met working on stage - falling in friendship in the wings, between cues, costume changes and shared side-stage confessions and in those unfiltered moments in between. Built on laughter and honesty, their relationship forms the emotional backbone of the show and the spark behind its humour, heart and chaos.